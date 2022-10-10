UW-Platteville’s Ash Named Judy Kruckman Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete

MADISON, Wis.–University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Markie Ash has been selected the recipient of the 2022 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Judy Kruckman Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete Award.

Ash, a senior from Waupaca, Wis. (Waupaca), sustains a 3.82 grade point average and is majoring in civil engineering with a structural engineering emphasis and minor in architecture. She is a four-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll and has been recognized on UW-Platteville’s Dean’s Scholastic Honor’s List numerous semesters. Ash has earned Chancellor’s List Distinction four times and received an academic Scholarship for women in civil and environmental engineering.

She finished ninth at this year’s WIAC championship. In 2021-22, she received All-WIAC first team honors to become the first Pioneer to collect first team status since 2015-16. Ash was a second team selection during the 2019-20 season. A three-year team captain, she owns school records for lowest 36-hole score, lowest 54-hole score and lowest season stroke average, as well as four of the top-10 lowest single round scores.

Ash is a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers. She was awarded the society’s 2021 Auxiliary Legacy Scholarship for Females in Engineering and the George B. Hightower, PE Fellowship Award. Ash is a member of UW-Platteville’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and has served three years on the Executive Board as vice president. She belongs to UW-Platteville’s Society of Women in Engineering, American Society of Civil Engineering and Engineers Without Borders. Ash has served as a calculus tutor in the Math Learning Department and academic student assistant for grading in the Civil Engineering Department.

Also Nominated for this year’s scholar-athlete award were: UW-La Crosse’s Maija Tanberg (Sr., Forest Lake, Minn./Forest Lake); UW-River Falls’ Sydney Hufnagle (Sr., Baudette, Minn./Lake of the Woods); UW-Stevens Point’s Bree Downie (Sr., Hortonville, Wis./Hortonville); UW-Stout’s Kendra Swanson (Sr., Beaver Dam, Wis./Beaver Dam); and UW-Whitewater’s Lily Sheppard (Sr., Sherwood, Wis./Kaukauna).

The WIAC Scholar-Athlete Award is named after Judy Kruckman, who served as Assistant Commissioner for the WIAC from 1996-98. Prior to this appointment, she was Commissioner of the Wisconsin Women’s Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WWIAC) from October, 1984 – September, 1996. Kruckman was the Women’s athletics director at UW-Eau Claire from 1974-84, and one of the original representatives to the WWIAC when it formed in 1971.

In order to be nominated for the scholar-athlete award, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.50 grade point average. In addition, she must be in her last year of competition, or on schedule to graduate this academic year, and have competed for a minimum of two years. The award is based on academic achievements, athletics achievements and involvement in other campus activities, organizations and community service projects.



