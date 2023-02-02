UW-Platteville basketball game the stage for Guarding Against Cancer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The UW-Platteville basketball game Wednesday was the location for another Garding Against Cancer fundraiser, where attendees had the chance to give money to local cancer organizations.

“Our big impact is just trying to help with the counties,” said Pioneers head Coach Jeff Gard.

The fundraiser started in 2016 after Gard’s father died from cancer in 2015. He says it is a chance for the program and the fans to get involved in the fight against cancer.

“It’s a way to obviously honor those who have gone before us, but still a way for us to make an impact and help those going through the fight,” said Gard. “You know we’re fortunate; we’ve already got two thousand dollars in the door with some match gifts and then anything that gets raised here tonight and with the bucket run in the second half, is another way to make a small impact.”

The Grant and Iowa Counties Cancer Coalitions and the Relay for Life Lafayette County set up booths at the game. The staff at those stations say it is a critical fundraising opportunity and a great way to build awareness for local organizations battling cancer.

“The Grant County Cancer Coalition specifically helps Grant County patients who are struggling with cancer with any of the funds that we’re raising,” said vice president Samantha Klein.

Coach Gard says they don’t have a fundraising goal and just encouraged anyone who is able to give to do so, saying no amount “is too small,” in the fight against cancer.

