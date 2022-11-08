UW-Oshkosh’s Bennett Named Judy Kruckman Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete

MADISON, Wis.–University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s Mackenzie Bennett has been named the recipient of the 2022 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Judy Kruckman Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete Award.

A senior from Geneva, Ill. (Geneva), Bennett is majoring in Nursing and maintains a 3.79 grade point average. In 2021, she Secured a spot on the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Second Team and the All-North/Central Region First Team. Bennett is a four-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll and has been recognized on UW-Oshkosh’s Dean’s List and Honor Roll numerous semesters.

Bennett secured All-WIAC first team honors in 2022 for the second consecutive season. A year ago, she was selected the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and claimed a spot on the United Soccer Coaches All-Region IX first team. A team captain the last two seasons, Bennett helped UW-Oshkosh establish a program record with 16 victories in 2021, and secure the WIAC regular-season and tournament titles.

She is a member of UW-Oshkosh’s Leadership Council and has worked for ThedaCare. Bennett has volunteered with the Oshkosh Area Humane Society, Polar Plunge, Copia Cup and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Also Nominated for this year’s scholar-athlete award were: UW-Eau Claire’s Emma Stange (Sr., Andover, Minn./Anoka); UW-La Crosse’s Elizabeth Eggers (Sr., Blaine, Minn./Blaine): UW-Stevens Point’s Kati Frierdich (Sr., Neenah, Wis./Winneconne); UW-Stout’s Rachel Younker (Sr., Genoa, Ill./Genoa-Kingston); and UW-Whitewater’s Megan Kurtz (Jr., Wilmette, Ill./Loyola Academy).

The WIAC Scholar-Athlete Award is named after Judy Kruckman, who served as Assistant Commissioner for the WIAC from 1996-98. Prior to this appointment, she was Commissioner of the Wisconsin Women’s Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WWIAC) from October 1984 – September 1996. Kruckman was the Women’s athletics director at UW-Eau Claire from 1974-84, and one of the original representatives to the WWIAC when it formed in 1971.

In order to be nominated for the scholar-athlete award, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.50 grade point average. In addition, she must be in her last year of competition, or on schedule to graduate this academic year, and have competed for a minimum of two years. The award is based on academic achievements, athletics achievements and involvement in other campus activities, organizations and community service projects.

