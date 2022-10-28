UW-Oshkosh Picked To Capture Men’s Basketball Title

MADISON, Wis.–University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, the Defending conference champion, has been tabbed to secure the 2023 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) men’s basketball title, according to a preseason poll conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

The Titans, who enter the 2022-23 campaign ranked No. 3 in the D3hoops.com Preseason Poll, captured the 14th regular-season Championship in program history a year ago and won the WIAC tournament title for the sixth time. UW-Oshkosh brings back four individuals who secured All-WIAC recognition a season ago, including Player of the Year Levi Borchert.

UW-Oshkosh is followed in the predictions by: UW-La Crosse; UW-Platteville; UW-Whitewater; UW-River Falls; UW-Stout; UW-Eau Claire; and UW-Stevens Point. UW-La Crosse is ranked No. 15 by D3hoops.com.

The 14-game conference schedule will begin with games on Nov. 30 and Dec. 3, and resume after the holidays on Jan. 4. The top-six teams in the league standings will qualify for the WIAC Tournament (presented by Culver’s). The event will be held Feb. 20, 22, and 24, with all contests hosted by the higher-seeded team. The Winner of the tournament will receive an automatic NCAA bid.



2022-23 Preseason Predictions – Voted on by WIAC Head Coaches and Sports Information Directors

2021-22 Record 1. UW-Oshkosh (23-4 overall, 10-2 WIAC) 2. UW-La Crosse (21-7, 9-5) 3. UW-Platteville (22-6, 9-4) 4. UW-Whitewater (15-11, 7-6) 5. UW-River Falls (14-10, 6-7) 6. UW-Stout (16-9, 7-6) 7. UW-Eau Claire (11-15, 4-10) 8. UW-Stevens Point (4-17, 0-12)



Team Capsules



UW-Eau Claire

Head Coach: Matt Siverling; 13th season (11th at UWEC); 154-141 (overall) / 125-117 (at UWEC)

Letterwinners Returning/Lost: 2/13

Starters Returning/Lost: 4/1

Returning All-WIAC: Brock Voigt, Jr., F (2022-Honorable, 2022-Defensive)

Notable Returning Players: Michael Casper, So., G; David Ijadimbola, So., G; Spencer Page, Sr., F

UW-La Crosse

Head Coach: Kent Dernbach; 7th season (6th at UWL); 88-44 (overall) / 80-39 (at UWL)

Letterwinners Returning/Lost: 4/16

Starters Returning/Lost: 2/3

Returning All-WIAC: Ethan Anderson, Sr., G (2020-First, 2021-First, 2022-First)

Notable Returning Players: Will Fuhrmann, Jr., G; Henry Noone, Sr., G; Craig Steele, Sr., G; Austin Westra, Sr., F

UW-Oshkosh

Head Coach: Matt Lewis; 5th season at UWO; 77-18

Letterwinners Returning/Lost: 3/14

Starters Returning/Lost: 4/1

Returning All-WIAC: Levi Borchert, Sr., F (202-Honorable, 2021-First, 2022-First/Player of the Year); Will Mahoney, Sr., G (2021-Honorable); Eric Peterson, Sr., G (2021-Defensive, 2022-Defensive); Hunter Plamann, Sr., G (2021-First, 2022-First); Quinn Steckbauer, Sr., G (2022-Honorable)

Notable Returning Players: Cole Booth, Jr., G; Jonah Rindfleisch, So., F

UW-Platteville

Head Coach: Jeff Gard; 14th season at UWP; 210-124

Letterwinners Returning/Lost: 11/7

Starters Returning/Lost: 1/4

Returning All-WIAC: Logan Pearson, Jr., G (2022-Honorable)

Notable Returning Players: Jack Huml, Jr., G; Brad Nies, Sr., G; Brady Olson, Jr., G; Ben Probst, Jr., G

UW-River Falls

Head Coach: Jeff Berkhof; 17th season at UWRF; 209-193

Letterwinners Returning/Lost: 8/5

Starters Returning/Lost: 4/1

Returning All-WIAC: Noah Hanson, Sr., G (2021-Honorable, 2022-First); Rodrick Payne, So., C (2022-Honorable/Newcomer of the Year)

Notable Returning Players: Marshall Holland, Sr., F; Dylan Parker, Jr., G; Jake Reeck, Sr., G

UW-Stevens Point

Head Coach: Bob Semling; 18th season at UWSP; 322-124

Letterwinners Returning/Lost: 8/6

Starters Returning/Lost: 2/3

Returning All-WIAC: None

Notable Returning Players: Jake Buchanan, Jr., G; Zach Mootz, Sr., G; Brennan Timm, So., G

UW-Stout

Head Coach: Jim Lake; 5th season at UWS; 31-53

Letterwinners Returning/Lost: 7/10

Starters Returning/Lost: 2/3

Returning All-WIAC: None

Notable Returning Players: Brody Fox, So., G; Nick Jungel, So., C; Carson Moe, Sr., G; Jackson Noll, So., G

UW-Whitewater

Head Coach: Pat Miller; 22nd season at UWW; 409-159

Letterwinners Returning/Lost: 9/9

Starters Returning/Lost: 2/3

Returning All-WIAC: None

Notable Returning Players: Jameer Barker, So., G; Carter Capstran, So., F; Trevon Chislom, Jr., F; Elijah Lambert, So., G/F



# # # # #