UW Men Travel To Golf Club Of Georgia Collegiate Invitational

The UW men’s golf team travels to the Atlanta area this weekend for its next-to-last competition of the fall, as the Huskies will compete at the Golf Club of George Collegiate Invitational, in Alpharetta, Ga.

The Huskies will play one round each day this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Golf Club of Georgia, on the par-72 Lakeside Course. Play begins at 9:00 am ET/6:00 am PT on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday’s third round starting a half hour earlier.

“It’s an extremely strong field this week with six of the top 13 teams in the field,” said UW head Coach Alan Murray . “This is a great test for our guys, not only with the quality of competition but also traveling East and losing three hours. which is always tricky. We will also play on Bermuda, which is not what we are used to but it is the reality of playing competitive golf at an elite level. The contrasting weather types and difference in playing conditions that you see across the US”

Washington’s lineup for this weekend:

1. Petr Hruby

2. Taehoon Song

3. Teddy Lin

4. Joshua Koo

5. Bo Peng

“This is one of the best tournaments in college golf,” Murray said, “and we are really looking forward to the event. We have our strongest five available with Petr now back to full fitness and an extensive Qualifying tournament and practice schedule under our belt.

“I believe we are really well prepared for this test,” he continued. “This is a new event for us and we will have to adjust quickly to the conditions as the level of play will be high I am sure. These are the kinds of tournaments that our guys come to Washington to play in, so it offers us a great chance to see how we stack up with some of the best teams in the nation.”