UW–Madison alum is selected as 2022-23 Thurber Park Artist-in-Residence

November 23, 2022

The Madison Arts Commission and The Bubbler at Madison Public Library have selected UW–Madison alum Ash Armenta as the 2022-23 Thurber Park Artist-in-Residence.

The Thurber Park Artist Residency was launched in 2019, and is based out of a dedicated art studio at Thurber Park. The Artist-in-Residence has access to a rent-free studio space for 11 months and receives a stipend. Additionally, the artist has the opportunity to create an outdoor public artwork for consideration by the City of Madison. The Artist-in-Residence works closely with The Bubbler at Madison Public Library to Engage the local community through open studio days, community workshops, or other strategies determined by the artist and Residency administrators.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how a new artist will engage and interpret this exciting space and project,” stated Trent Miller, Head Bubblerarian at The Bubbler.

By activating this space, the Thurber Park Artist Residency supports an artist with funding, time, and space to further develop their own art practice, as well as guidance and funding towards potentially developing and installing a public art piece.

Ash Armenta is a print media artist from the Bay Area in California. They earned their MFA from the School of Education’s Art Department in 2022.

“As I exit my Master of Fine Arts program, I am looking forward to making work in a context that can more directly connect me with my surrounding community. I’m excited at the prospect of the Thurber Park studio as a place where I can invite guests to engage with me and my practice,” says Armenta.

Ash enjoys printing collaboratively with artists as well as printing personal work, doing graphic design, illustration, lettering and typography, woodworking, painting outdoor murals, and anything involving handmade fine details. In 2018 Ash opened Little Giant Collective (LGC), a member-owned cooperative print studio in Santa Cruz, California. Although Ash now lives in Madison, they are continuing to support LGC through grant writing and advisory roles.

Anna January, chair of the Madison Arts Commission stated, “We’re thrilled to open the Thurber studio doors to our second Thurber Park Artist-in-Residence, and have them participate in a program that engages with the community. This adds enormous value to Madison’s cultural vitality and public art landscape.”

Learn more about Ash Armenta at madisonbubbler.org.