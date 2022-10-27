UW-La Crosse Wins Women’s Soccer Title

PLATTEVILLE, Wis.–University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Secured the 2022 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Women’s soccer title with a 2-0 triumph over UW-Platteville at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium on Oct. 26.

The league Championship is the fifth in program history – and first since 2018 – for the Eagles (16-1-1 overall, 6-0 WIAC). UW-La Crosse also secured the top seed for the WIAC Tournament (presented by Culver’s) and received a bye into the semifinals. The six-team conference tournament begins with first round games on Nov. 1, followed by semifinal contests on Nov. 3 and the Championship contest on Nov. 5. The Winner of the tournament receives the conference’s automatic NCAA bid.

The Eagles, ranked No. 16 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, extended their winning streak to nine in the win over the Pioneers (12-5-1, 3-3) and recorded their 11th shutout of the season.

UW-La Crosse took a 1-0 lead at 36:03 on Natalie Schisel’s goal off a Kaitlyn Kurtz pass. Kurtz quickly gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead with an unassisted goal at 39:10. UW-La Crosse led 2-0 at Halftime after finishing with 11 shots, including six on goal. UW-Platteville was held to two shots in the first half with one on goal.

UW-La Crosse was held to two shots in the second half, finishing with 13 overall with eight on goal. Maggie Hernandez totaled three shots with two on goal. Schisel had a pair of shots, both coming on goal.

UW-Platteville finished with 11 shots, including four on goal. The Pioneers had nine shots in the second half with three on goal. Lauren Lodico led UW-Platteville with four shots, including three on goal.

The Eagles totaled 10 corner kicks, while the Pioneers finished with two.

McKenna Lloyd earned the shutout in goal for UW-La Crosse, recording four saves. Emma Ball suffered the loss, finishing with six saves.

