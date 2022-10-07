UW-La Crosse Leads Women’s Golf Championship

REEDSBURG, Wis.–University of Wisconsin-La Crosse owns the lead following the first round of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Women’s Golf Championship (presented by Culver’s) at Reedsburg County Club on Oct. 7.

The Eagles, who have recorded back-to-back second-place finishes at the conference championship, compiled 324 strokes during the first 18 holes on the Par 72 layout and own a five-stroke lead over five-time Defending Champion UW-Whitewater. UW-Stevens Point is third with 342 strokes, UW-Platteville fourth with 345, UW-Eau Claire fifth with 349, UW-Stout sixth with 353, UW-River Falls seventh with 355 and UW-Oshkosh eighth with 365.

UW-La Crosse’s Molly Larsen and UW-Whitewater’s Ashton Sinak share the individual lead in the 76-player field with 77 strokes. UW-La Crosse’s Maija Tanberg is third with 78 strokes, while a four-way tie for fourth with 79 strokes exists between UW-Eau Claire’s Lexi Meade, UW-Platteville’s Markie Ash and UW-Whitewater’s Ellie Johnson and Grace Westerman. UW-La Crosse’s Andrea Schleeper, UW-Stout’s Abbey Filipiak and UW-Whitewater’s Lauren Winter are tied for eighth with 82 strokes.

The team Winner will earn the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Championship that will be conducted May 9-12, 2023, at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

The 54-hole Championship will resume on Oct. 8 with tee times beginning at 10:00 am

