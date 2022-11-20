UW-La Crosse Falls In NCAA Women’s Soccer “Sweet 16”

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.–University of Wisconsin-La Crosse dropped a 2-1 decision to Virginia Wesleyan University in the Sectional semifinals of the NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship on Nov. 19.

The Eagles completed the 2022 campaign with a 21-2-1 record and won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) regular-season and tournament titles. UW-La Crosse made its fifth NCAA appearance – all under head Coach Jason Murphy – and has advanced to the third round twice (2018, 2022) and national quarterfinals twice (2017, 2021). The 21 wins established a school single-season record. The Eagles had their 18-game (17-0-1) unbeaten streak and 14-game winning streak snapped with the loss to the Marlins. The 14-game winning streak tied the school record set in 2018.

Against Virginia Wesleyan (18-2-3), the No. The 13-ranked Eagles had five shots in the first 10:22 of the game with Marlins’ goalkeeper Rachel Quigley recording a pair of saves. Virginia Wesleyan took a 1-0 lead at 17:03 on a Shyenne Diaz goal off assists from Alexis Miller and Kalyn Byrd. It was Diaz’ ​​13th goal of the season.

Sam Crawford gave the Marlins a 2-0 lead with her first goal of the year at 30:29 with an assist from Olivia Bryant.

Virginia Wesleyan maintained its 2-0 lead at halftime. The Marlins recorded five shots in the first 45:00 while the Eagles finished with seven.

UW-La Crosse cut the lead to 2-1 at 59:14 on Claire Carter’s ninth goal of the season. Maggie Hernandez recorded an assist. Cater scored on a rebound shot after Quigley had stopped Hernandez’s attempt. The Eagles had three shots in the final 10:00 of the game as Quigley stopped a pair of shots from Alexis McMahon (80:06) and Isabel Batley (82:18). Sydney Halstead’s shot at 83:57 was blocked.

UW-La Crosse totaled 18 shots in the game, including nine on goal. McMahon had a team-high four shots with two on goal, while Ellie Arndt recorded three shots with two on goal. Virginia Wesleyan was held to nine shots with four on goal. Diaz had four shots in the game with one on goal.

