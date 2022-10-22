UW In Middle Of Tight Pack After Round One At Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, Calif. – The Washington Women’s golf team finds itself in the middle of a tightly packed field after the first round of play at the Stanford Intercollegiate.

Washington is in 11th place, but just six strokes separate third place from 11th, with 10 teams within 10 strokes of the lead. The Huskies shot a team score of 287, 3-over par.

“It was the best presence that we have had to date this fall,” said UW head Coach Mary Lou Mulflur . “I’m really proud of their internal awareness and being willing to just let things go. It is something that makes a big difference for us; it is a point of emphasis that has been lacking in our first two events.

“We were more willing to accept what happened instead of dwelling on what didn’t happen or what they thought should have happened,” Mulflur explained. “It’s not an easy thing to do, especially in golf! We will work to continue that trend through this weekend.”

The UW was led by a senior Brittany Kwon and junior Camille Boyd , who both finished the day with even-par 71s. Each of them carded three birdies and three bogies, and head into Saturday’s second round in a tie for 22nd place in the 100-woman field.

Senior Winnie Ng had the UW’s third-best score, with a 1-over 72, despite finishing with a bogey and a double on her final two holes. Ng is tied for 30th.

Stephanie Deng carded a two-over 73, tying her for 45th, while a freshman Carmen Lim shot a 5-over 76.

Round two gets underway Saturday morning at Stanford Golf Course.