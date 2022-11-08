UW-Eau Claire’s Barrett Named Judy Kruckman Women’s Volleyball Scholar-Athlete

MADISON, Wis.–University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Arianna Barrett has been named the recipient of the 2022 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Judy Kruckman Women’s Volleyball Scholar-Athlete Award.

Barrett, a graduate student from Lakeville, Minn. (North), owns a 3.76 grade point average. She is Pursuing a Master’s in communication sciences and disorders. She received an undergraduate degree with a comprehensive major in communication sciences and disorders and a certificate in social work (gerontology emphasis). Barrett is a four-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll and received Academic Distinction, as well as Dean’s List recognition from UW-Eau Claire numerous semesters.

Barrett, a team captain the last two seasons, is a four-time All-WIAC first team selection – just the second individual in program history to accomplish the feat. A year ago, she helped UW-Eau Claire claim the NCAA Division III national title and was named the Most Outstanding Player at the national championship. Barrett is a two-time American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-America selection, receiving Honorable mention in 2021 and second team Laurels in 2019. She Secured AVCA All-Region first team recognition in 2019 and 2021, and was tabbed the region’s Freshman of the Year in 2018 when she collected Honorable mention status. Barrett helped UW-Eau Claire capture the conference regular-season and tournament titles in 2018 and 2021. She ranks in the top five on the program’s career list in kills and total attacks.

She has worked as a high school summer camp Coach and served as an instruction intern for Audiology & phonetics in UW-Eau Claire’s Communication Sciences and Disorders Department. Barrett has volunteered for Blugold Athlete Day at the Chippewa Valley Boys & Girls Club and the Eau Claire Marathon.

Also Nominated for this year’s scholar-athlete award were: UW-La Crosse’s Keller Freinzi (Sr., Middleton, Wis./Middleton); UW-Oshkosh’s Kate Nottoli (Sr., Palatine, Ill./Saint Viator); UW-Stevens Point’s Katie Albrecht (Sr., West Bend, Wis./East); UW-Stout’s Staci Meyer (Sr., Rice, Minn./Sauk Rapids-Rice); and UW-Whitewater’s KellyAnn Sotiros (Grad., New Berlin, Wis./West Allis Hale).

The WIAC Scholar-Athlete Award is named after Judy Kruckman, who served as Assistant Commissioner for the WIAC from 1996-98. Prior to this appointment, she was Commissioner of the Wisconsin Women’s Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WWIAC) from October 1984 – September 1996. Kruckman was the Women’s athletics director at UW-Eau Claire from 1974-84, and one of the original representatives to the WWIAC when it formed in 1971.

In order to be nominated for the scholar-athlete award, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.50 grade point average. In addition, she must be in her last year of competition, or on schedule to graduate this academic year, and have competed for a minimum of two years. The award is based on academic achievements, athletics achievements and involvement in other campus activities, organizations and community service projects.

