UW-Eau Claire Escapes Collegeville With Win on Late Goal

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Wisconsin-Eau Claire scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute to top Saint John’s 1-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Haws Field.

A defensive miscue for SJU (6-4-3, 3-3-1 MIAC) turned into a Breakaway for UWEC’s Nathan Donovan, who tallied his 18th goal of the season with 3:07 remaining. The official ruled that a UWEC player was offside, but that it did not affect the play.

Shots were even at 11-11, although the Blugolds (15-2 overall) posted an 8-5 edge on net.

The Johnnies Possessed the ball 59 percent of the game. Eau Claire was listed at No. 5 in the United Soccer Coaches Region IX rankings released today.

Sophomore Evan Siefken (Lakeville, Minn./North) made six saves in the loss.

SJU was without three senior starters – midfielder Matt D. Anderson (Omaha, Neb./Creighton Pre), defender Aidan Becken (Prior Lake, Minn.) and midfielder Sawyer Schugel (Victoria, Minn./Holy Family Catholic) – in the loss. Schugel was out due to injury, while Anderson and Becken had to sit out the game after both received their fifth yellow card of the season Oct. 15 at Hamline.

The Johnnies continue their three-game homestand by hosting Macalester (6-4-3, 5-1-1 MIAC) as part of Family Weekend at 3:30 pm Saturday, Oct. 22, in Collegeville.