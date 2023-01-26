UW Basketball Limps Into Arizona Series With No Buzz Or Clear Direction

The call came within 24 hours following the University of Washington basketball team’s 74-49 loss to UCLA on New Year’s Day, a disturbing performance at home.

A three-decade Husky donor and season-ticket holder was on the other end. They sounded frustrated if not angry.

The man was certain he had just witnessed the worst UW performance during his involvement, although time has a way of making people lose sight of previous disasters. He swore he was at the breaking point of not caring, not coming to games anymore, no longer offering financial support.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button