UVU’s Noorda Center for the Performing Arts announces its upcoming season | News, Sports, Jobs

Utah Valley University’s Noorda Center for the Performing Arts has announced its upcoming season featuring Patti LuPone, MOMIX and a variety of performers known locally and nationally.

“We are so excited to be opening The Noorda once again with a season chock-full of exciting, engaging, and artistically vibrant performers,” Alex Malone, executive director of the Noorda Center, said in a press release. “From intimate evenings of Classical music, amazing modern dance, Broadway superstars, and one of the hottest Bands around, The Noorda has something for everyone.”

Dancer Illusionist company MOMIX will kick off the fall season on Thursday at 7 pm at the Noorda Center Smith Theatre. Now in its 40th year, MOMIX has performed on stages worldwide and made appearances in film and TV. The company will perform VIVA MOMIX, a two-act compilation of company favorites taken from all six of their shows.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox will perform at the Noorda Center Concert Hall on Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm Postmodern Jukebox spins the popular music of today in the classic styles of the past. Since its inception in 2011, Postmodern Jukebox has played over 1,000 shows on 6 different continents.

Tony, Grammy and Olivier award-winning Patti LuPone will perform her latest live album “Don’t Money With Broadway” for audiences at the Noorda Center Concert Hall on Feb. 3, 2023, at 7:30 pm While LuPone has starred in multiple movies and TV shows, she is best known for her work in musical theater, having starred in over 37 roles on Broadway over the span of her career.

The Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble, Ailey II, will perform at 7:30 pm on Feb 6 at the Noorda Center Smith Theatre. Ailey II has brought the classic and contemporary Choreography of famous choreographer, dancer and director Alvin Ailey since its Inception in 1974, and explores the Black experience in the United States.

The Noorda will also serve as the Utah County home of The Utah Symphony and feature five performances from Symphony members this season.

“The arts possess the unparalleled power to inspire, enlighten, educate, and enthrall,” Courtney Davis, UVU School of the Arts dean, said in a press release. “With over 200 Performing arts events across the departments of Dance, Music, and Theatre, the School of the Arts presents an enchanting banquet of choices to sample.”

For more information on the Noorda Center’s upcoming season or to purchase tickets, visit https://uvunoorda.universitytickets.com/w/.

Newsletter