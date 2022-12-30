UVU Men’s Basketball Beats Sam Houston State In Convincing Fashion

OREM, Utah — Two Western Athletic Conference powerhouses faced off on Friday. The 10-2 Sam Houston State Bearkats faced off against the 9-4 Utah Valley Wolverines on the road in Orem.

Going into the match, the two teams were first and second place respectively in the WAC.

The opening minutes were filled with aggressive play and hustle from both sides. Aziz Bandaogo had a strong two-hand slam that encapsulated the game’s energy early on.

The Wolverines opened up with a 14-7 lead thanks to efficient three-point shooting. UVU shot 5-9 from deep in the first half.

Defense was the key for UVU. They forced the Bearkats to shoot jump shots after getting multiple blocks when they drove into the lane.

The Wolverines were up on the Bearkats at half, 38-25. Both teams had 8 turnovers in the first half. But, UVU had 15 points off turnovers to Sam Houston’s three.

The Wolverines extended their lead, to 49-30, after the first four minutes of the second half. The three-point sharpshooting continued.

UVU held on to their 20-point lead for most of the second half.

The Highlights kept piling-up for the Wolverines. Whether it was fierce blocks…

Or powerful dunks. UVU put on a show on both sides of the floor.

Tim Fuller caught a couple of alley-oops in the game. The best of them with 2 minutes left in regulation.

The final was 80-64. The win marks 80 points scored in 6 of the last 8 games for the Wolverines.

