UVU Men’s Basketball Beats Sam Houston State In Convincing Fashion

OREM, Utah — Two Western Athletic Conference powerhouses faced off on Friday. The 10-2 Sam Houston State Bearkats faced off against the 9-4 Utah Valley Wolverines on the road in Orem.

Going into the match, the two teams were first and second place respectively in the WAC.

MBB | @UVUmbb hosts top-ranked league foe Sam Houston on Thursday night in the team’s @WACsports opener. Sam Houston sits atop the WAC standings with a 10-2 record and holds the top NCAA NET ranking in the WAC at No. 20.#UVUhoops #UVU #WAChoops https://t.co/Tj7qA8VvSo — UVU Athletics (@GoUVU) December 28, 2022

The opening minutes were filled with aggressive play and hustle from both sides. Aziz Bandaogo had a strong two-hand slam that encapsulated the game’s energy early on.

Dunk by #55 Aziz Bandaogo pic.twitter.com/G8919kIEOj — UVU Men’s Basketball (@UVUmbb) December 30, 2022

The Wolverines opened up with a 14-7 lead thanks to efficient three-point shooting. UVU shot 5-9 from deep in the first half.

#0 Justin Harmon for three pic.twitter.com/oOUmDdYIsv — UVU Men’s Basketball (@UVUmbb) December 30, 2022

Defense was the key for UVU. They forced the Bearkats to shoot jump shots after getting multiple blocks when they drove into the lane.

Big Time Blocks by #55 Aziz Bandaogo and #0 Justin Harmon pic.twitter.com/AKBPT8VpI4 — UVU Men’s Basketball (@UVUmbb) December 30, 2022

The Wolverines were up on the Bearkats at half, 38-25. Both teams had 8 turnovers in the first half. But, UVU had 15 points off turnovers to Sam Houston’s three.

The Wolverines extended their lead, to 49-30, after the first four minutes of the second half. The three-point sharpshooting continued.

#1 Le’tre Darthard for three pic.twitter.com/wPgTRXWWYk — UVU Men’s Basketball (@UVUmbb) December 30, 2022

UVU held on to their 20-point lead for most of the second half.

#0 Justin Harmon with the finesse pic.twitter.com/hFiUtmwqX5 — UVU Men’s Basketball (@UVUmbb) December 30, 2022

The Highlights kept piling-up for the Wolverines. Whether it was fierce blocks…

#2 Tim Ceaser and #11 Tahj Small protecting the rim pic.twitter.com/D6zPOS6qI4 — UVU Men’s Basketball (@UVUmbb) December 30, 2022

Or powerful dunks. UVU put on a show on both sides of the floor.

#3 Blaze Nield to #55 Aziz Bandaogo for the SLAM pic.twitter.com/CUCqkpyqXY — UVU Men’s Basketball (@UVUmbb) December 30, 2022

Tim Fuller caught a couple of alley-oops in the game. The best of them with 2 minutes left in regulation.

Alley-Oop from #4 Trey Woodbury to #5 Tim Fuller pic.twitter.com/KccxnDOX9W — UVU Men’s Basketball (@UVUmbb) December 30, 2022

The final was 80-64. The win marks 80 points scored in 6 of the last 8 games for the Wolverines.