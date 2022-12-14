UVM Athletics Welcomes McGee Automotive Family as Presenting Sponsor of Men’s Basketball

BURLINGTON, Vt. – University of Vermont Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD’s Vermont Sports Properties, announce McGee Automotive Family as a new Catamount corporate partner.

McGee will serve as presenting sponsor of the men’s basketball program, and the multi-year agreement with Vermont Sports Properties marks the dealership’s first in college sports. As part of the relationship, McGee will receive in-venue signage, as well as radio ads during game broadcasts and digital exposure on UVM’s official athletics platforms. McGee Automotive Family will have the opportunity to connect with Catamount fans throughout the year, while its elevated exposure is during basketball season. To say thank you to the loyal UVM fan base, McGee will be running a season long social promotion with a grand Prize drawing at the end of the 2022-2023 season for fans to win a free, two-year lease OR a $15,000 Scholarship for a UVM student. To find more details on how you can enter to win, you can visit McGeeforUVM.com or scan the QR Code at the end of this release.

“We are elated to tip off our partnership with Vermont, and we’re certainly proud to be presenting Sponsor of the men’s basketball program,” said Keith Pinto, Vice President of Marketing for McGee Automotive Family. “It is important for us to be present and engaged within the community we serve, and we have the privilege of helping Catamount fans every day at our dealerships. This was a perfect decision for us.”

McGee Automotive Family is a collection of automobile dealerships located throughout New England. The McGee team focuses on ensuring the car buying experience is fast, simple and hassle-free, whether there is interest in a new vehicle or a quality pre-owned vehicle. McGee has 17 locations throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

“University of Vermont is a special place, and it’s a pleasure to work alongside our coaching staff and the talented young men on this team. This commitment by the McGee Automotive Family to UVM Athletics and our basketball program is truly remarkable and greatly appreciated,” said John Becker Meghan and Robert Cioffi Men’s Basketball Head Coach at the University of Vermont.

For more news about the Vermont men’s basketball program, follow @UVMmbb and Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and visit UVMathletics.com.