UVA Women’s Soccer Yields Late Goal, Plays Syracuse to 2-2 Draw

It has been a less than ideal week for the Virginia Women’s soccer team.

After suffering a frustrating 1-0 loss on Thursday to No. 3 Florida State in a match in which the Cavaliers outshot the Seminoles 21-6, UVA followed that up with a similarly disappointing result, outshooting the opponent 24-3 only to earn a 2-2 draw against Syracuse on Sunday afternoon at Klockner Stadium.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button