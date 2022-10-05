UVA Women’s basketball getting preseason hype, football injury updates, men’s soccer loses

Hello everybody and thanks for joining me on this comfortably crisp Wednesday morning with another day of Around the Corner chatting about them Virginia Cavaliers.

Notable news

Virginia Football Injury Report: Cypress, Kemp, Fields, and More — Cavaliers Now

Notable for this week’s game against Louisville, there were a couple of injury updates from Tony Elliott’s presser yesterday. After getting banged up against Duke, Billy Kemp is likely out versus the Cardinals while starting outside corner Fentrell Cypress should return after missing the Duke contest due to illness.

Women’s Bracketology: 2023 NCAA Tournament — ESPN

Well woulda look at that. Coach Mox’s team is already getting NCAA Tournament Bubble talk. The vibes around this program are incredible and this year’s team could be special despite being Mox’s first season at the helm.

ESPN

Well. 21 Virginia Falls to No. 10 Denver at Home —Virginia Sports

After taking a big win against Pitt, the men’s soccer game dropped a tough one to #10 Denver at home last night, 1-0.

Said HC George Gelnovatch:

“It’s disappointing, but I don’t want to take anything away from the last couple of weeks because they have been two big strides forward. I didn’t feel like we deserved a loss in this game, but I give Denver credit for winning it. We will turn the page and get ready for Duke. We are still in a good place and played well today.”

Social media dive

After signing in just the last couple of days, Ty Jerome is practicing with the Warriors with fellow former Tony Bennett player Klay Thompson. Cool video here of them shooting together.

Funnily enough the ‘Hoos are undefeated in Scott Stadium this season. They’ll try to keep that up this weekend against the Cardinals.

Speaking of the Women’s basketball, the team had their media day yesterday. This team just looks fun.

Student perspective

Was pointed towards Benny Deluca’s 28-inch pizza in 28 minute eating challenge the other day so figured I’d go get a couple slices to get an idea for if that was at all doable — mainly because there’s a $280 Prize if you succeed. And, after eating two slices in a leisurely 40 minutes, I won’t be attempting that anytime soon.

That experiment aside, Everybody’s back in town post fall break and classes have started up again. School work not too harsh this week before kicking mack into midterm gear next week. Fortunately for my mental health and sleep, that comes with UVA football’s bye week.

That’s all for me today. Keep your eyeballs on the blog and have a wonderful hump day.