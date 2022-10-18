UVA Women’s Basketball Commit Kymora Johnson Now a Five-Star on ESPN

A few weeks still remain until Amaka Agugua-Hamilton makes her official debut as head coach of the Virginia Women’s basketball program. Yet, in just a few months on the job, she has already led a remarkable turnaround for a program that had won just five total games in the last two seasons. Coach Mox has revitalized the UVA Women’s basketball program with several big-time victories on the recruiting trail this summer, including securing the commitment of a player who is now a five-star recruit.

ESPN updated its HoopGurlz recruiting rankings this week and UVA commit Kymora Johnson is now a five-star Recruit and the No. 24 overall player in the Nation in the class of 2023. Johnson, who announced her commitment to Virginia on September 12th, was previously rated a four-star prospect and the No. 30 overall Recruit in the class of 2023 according to ESPN. A star guard from St. Anne’s-Belfield in Charlottesville, Johnson had offers from roughly 50 programs, but decided to stay at home and commit to the Cavaliers.

