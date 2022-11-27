UVA Women’s basketball beats Minnesota 73-70, off to best start in 30 years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – The UVa Women’s basketball team got a combined 39 points from Camryn Taylor and Sam Brunelle in beating Minnesota 73-70 on the opening day of the Cavalier Classic.

Taylor had a game-high 22 points. Brunelle had 17 points. Mir McLean had her second double-double of the year with 11 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.

Virginia rallied from an early 10 point deficit, going on an 18-0 run in the second quarter to help the ‘Hoos lead at Halftime 35-31.

With the win, Virginia improves to 7-0 for the first time in 30 years.

“30 years, I didn’t know because there’s been so many great teams here,” says first-year UVA head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. “The culture that we’ve been trying to instill and have instilled is helping us in games when we need to get over the hump. It’s also a credit to the players, we have a lot of talent here. They had to buy in”.

UVa senior forward, Camryn Taylor says, “We had to buy in. We all came in ready to play and ready to learn. It was a new system but we were ready to capitalize, we were open to making Mistakes but we knew we could capitalize on those Mistakes and strengthen our weaknesses and capitalize on our strengths.”

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia shot 44.4 percent (31-of-76), while Minnesota went 25-of-61 (41.0 percent)

The Cavaliers were 3-of-9 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, while Minnesota was 7-of-7. Virginia was 7-of-13 overall (53.8 percent) from the free throw line

Virginia held a 44-41 edge in rebounding

The Cavaliers had 20 assists, the second time this season reaching the 20-assist mark in a game

The Cavaliers had 16 steals, the most they have had since a January 9, 2020, game against Duke

This was Camryn Taylor’s second 20-point game of the year and the eighth of her career

Taylor was 11-of-22 from the field

Taylor scored 14 of her points in the second half

Mir McLean was 4-of-5 from the field

McLean’s previous career high for rebounding was 14 last year against Duke

Sam Brunelle scored 17 points, her fifth double-digit scoring game of the season

Virginia was 1-of-17 from three-point range before Brunelle made three three-pointers in the fourth quarter

The last time UVA started the season 7-0 was an 8-0 start to the 1992-93 season

The seven-straight victories are the longest win streak for the team since winning eight in a row during the 2017-18 season (Dec. 17- Jan. 11)

UVA guard Alexia Smith played two seasons for the Golden Gophers before transferring to UVA last summer

