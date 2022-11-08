UVA vs NC Central Basketball GAME THREAD

HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: November 7, 2022

Time: 900 PM ET

Channel: ACC Network Extra

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Vegas Odds: UNC -7

BASKETBALL IS BACK BABY. After a long, loooong wait since the ‘Hoos fell in the NIT Quarterfinals last March, they kick off the 2022-2023 season against NC Central tonight.

To get you prepped for tonight’s contest, we’ve got PLENTY of content for you:

First up, the BIG PREVIEW is here with everything you need to know about tonight’s matchup. Next up, we published this detailed film analysis on the UVA offense this season and how it can be far improved from last season’s which was just 85th in the country in efficiency last year. We’ve also written up our three biggest questions for the team this season here. Don’t worry, we’ve remembered the defense as well as Dan wrote this story is why defensive improvement is key to Virginia’s return to national contention. I also put together an analysis of how the 2022-2023 team’s added lineup versatility can unlock UVA’s potential.

Tipoff is at 9:00 — leave your thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of post game content later tonight, tomorrow, and throughout the week.

We’ll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long so follow along on there for our staff’s live reactions.

Finally, here are media game notes from UVA:

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS

• We play defense, take quality shots, pass the basketball, limit turnovers and transition points, rebound and play more defense.

• UVA Returns all five starters – Kihei Clark (10 ppg, 4.4 apg), Reece Beekman (8.2 ppg, 5.2 apg, 2.1), Jayden Gardner (15.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg), Kadin Shedrick (6.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.9 bpg ) and Armaan Franklin (11.1 ppg) from last season’s NIT team.

• Clark needs 11 games, 25 starts, 181 minutes and 145 assists to become the all-time leader at UVA in those categories.

• Last season, Beekman became the first ACC player since Grant Hill (1993-94) to register at least 175 assists, 50 steals and 25 blocks in a season.

• Beekman joined UNC’s Ty Lawson (2008-09), NC State’s Chris Corchiani (1988-89) and Sidney Lowe (1980-81 & 1982-83), and Wake Forest’s Muggsy Bogues (1984-85) to lead the ACC in assists (5.2 apg), steals (2.1 spg) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.62).

• Gardner ranks fifth in career points (1,999) and rebounds (928) among active NCAA Division I players.

• Shedrick registered three doubles and led the team with 67 blocks.

• Franklin shot 46.3 percent from 3-point range (19 of 41) over the last nine games of 2021-22.

• Center Francisco Caffaro and guard Taine Murray provide experience off the bench, while newcomers Isaac McKneely, Isaac Traudt, Ryan Dunn and Leon Bond III will compete for immediate playing time.

UVA Ranked No. 18 in AP Poll

• UVA is ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press preseason poll.

• UVA is ranked in the preseason AP top 25 for the fifth straight year and ninth in the last 10 seasons under Tony Bennett.

On The Horizon

• Well. 18 Virginia hosts Monmouth in non-conference action on Friday, Nov. 14. Tipoff is set for 9 pm on RSN.