UVA Volleyball Continues Losing Skid to Start ACC Play

It has been rough sledding for the Cavaliers through the first two weeks of ACC play. After dropping a pair of five-set Heartbreakers against NC State and North Carolina last week, the UVA volleyball team suffered two more losses to Pittsburgh and Duke this week, both in four sets.

Wednesday (9/28) – Pittsburgh 3, Virginia 1

It was going to be a tough match to defeat the No. 10 Pittsburgh Panthers, a team that made the Final Four last year. While the Cavaliers came out swinging and stole one set from the Panthers, that was all they could muster as they fell 25-23, 19-25, 16-25, 15-25.

