UVA men’s & Women’s basketball Featured at ACC Media Days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – The college basketball season tips off next month, and both the UVA men’s and Women’s basketball teams are on the rise with increased expectations this year.

Players and coaches from both teams are in Charlotte, North Carolina for the ACC’s media days.

Tony Bennett begins his 14th season as head coach of the ‘Hoos, UVA returns five of its top seven scorers from last year and has an incoming recruiting class ranked as one of Bennett’s best.

UVA’s Returners include fifth year Keihi Clark and last year’s leading scorer, Jayden Gardner.

“This year, it’s just the defense slowing down for me, getting used to it and knowing where to be and encouraging the young guys as they go through it, because I just went through it and I think that’s been a big thing for me on the defensive end,” Gardner said.

The UVA Women’s Basketball Team begins a new era with Head Coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton. Her mantra is “Grind now, shine later,” and she says her players have bought into the culture she’s creating.

“We’re going to play fast. We have athletes, we have shooters, we have a lot of the tools we need. We want to play with a lot of tempo and be disruptive on the defensive end,” Coach Mox said.

One of the team’s big additions is Greene County’s Sam Brunelle as a grad student.

“Being able to reestablish UVA Women’s basketball and help rebuild and get it back to where it should be is exciting,” Brunelle said.

“Just buying into each other, trusting each other and just coming in every day with that mentality of going and getting it,” fourth year forward Camryn Taylor said.

You’ll get a first look at this year’s UVA men’s and women’s basketball teams on Saturday, October 12, at the annual Blue-White scrimmage.

The event is free and open to the public and starts at 1:30 pm with the Women’s team.

