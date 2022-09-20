UVA Men’s Golf Makes History By Ascending to No. 1 Ranking

The Cavaliers, ranked No. 28 in the preseason Bushnell/Golfweek coaches poll, started 2022 with an eye-opening showing last week at the Streamsong Invitational in Bowling Green, Florida. Facing a 13-team field, UVA won the event by seven strokes. As a team, the Cavaliers finished the three-round tournament 56-under-par, the best score in school history.

After the strong performance, Sargent, appearing on the Wahoo Central Podcast Hosted by VirginiaSports.com’s Jeff White, said “the sky is the limit” for his Wahoos.

“I think this team can go as far as we want to go,” he said. “Obviously, it takes a little luck along the way and everybody staying healthy and things like that – playing well at the right time – but I think this team can do pretty much anything it sets its mind to.”

Entering the season, UVA returned its top two players from last year – senior Pietro Bovari and junior George Duangmanee – and added a couple coveted freshmen in Ben James and Bryan Lee, headliners to the best recruiting class in program history.

James, the top-ranked junior player in the country coming out of Milford, Connecticut, was the best individual golfer at the Streamsong Invitational, firing a school-record 20-under-par, which ties as the third-best 54-hole total in known collegiate golf history.