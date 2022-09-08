UVA Men’s Basketball | When in Rome, Cavaliers Keep Moving

By Friday, the Hoos had shed their collective jetlag, and they went through an energetic practice. It ended with a spirited, if occasionally off-key, rendition of “Happy Birthday,” in honor of Anna Williamson, who turned 22 on Friday. She’s one of two student managers on the tour, along with Jackson Selby.

The team practiced Wednesday morning before leaving for Dulles, and getting back on the court helped them acclimate to their new surroundings.

“It was good to get back out here, get a sweat in. I got a good sleep last night, so I’m feeling back to normal,” said Shedrick, whose parents, like those of Vander Plas, are in Italy for the tour.

Vander Plas said: “Being able to go through a little run-through today was good, and I’m really looking forward to being able to play some games.”

After a splendid lunch at a local restaurant, the Cavaliers headed to the Vatican, where they again divided into two groups for tours. The players were with Mircea, an Italian who had more knowledge to impart than time to do so.

She informed her group that St. Peter’s Basilica, which is in Vatican City, is the largest church in the world and that Michelangelo designed its dome. She detailed the history of Michelangelo’s paintings in the Sistine Chapel, praised Raphael’s famous tapestries, and maintained a steady stream of commentary.

Shedrick, a student in UVA’s McIntire School of Commerce, paid particularly close attention throughout the tour.

“You know what these are?” Mircea asked in one room of the museum.

“Bathtubs,” Shedrick answered.

“Right,” Mircea said.

Amid thousands of visitors inside the Vatican on Friday afternoon, the Cavaliers managed to stand out, at least the taller players. One visitor—a woman who might be generously listed at 5-foot on a basketball roster—was so taken with the stature of 7-foot-1 Francisco Caffaro and 6-foot-9 Isaac Traudt that she asked them to stand side by side for a picture. Then she joined them for another photo.

For most of UVA’s players, including Shedrick and Vander Plas, this is their first visit to Europe. Shedrick has been to the Bahamas, and Vander Plas to Canada and the Dominican Republic, but that was the extent of their international travel before arriving in Italy. For guard Chase Coleman, this is his first trip outside the United States.

Vander Plas spent five years at Ohio before transferring to UVA this year. The NCAA allows a Division I team to take a foreign tour every four years, and Ohio had planned a trip to Italy that was canceled after the COVID-19 Pandemic hit.

“So it’s nice that I finally ended up here,” Vander Plas said, smiling.

After entering the transfer portal, Vander Plas considered several schools before choosing UVA. During their pursuit of the All-Mid-American Conference performer, whose father played with Bennett at Wisconsin-Green Bay, the Cavaliers’ coaches made sure to mention the trip to Italy, “and when I committed, it was definitely something I was looking for forward to right away,” Vander Plas said.

The Hoos’ second game is Monday night in Florence. Their final two games are Aug. 18 and 19 near Rapallo.

