UVA Men’s Basketball | Hoos Looking to Return to Familiar Territory

CHARLOTTESVILLE — University of Virginia head Coach Tony Bennett is well aware that non-conference games with such marquee opponents as Baylor, Michigan, Houston and either Illinois or UCLA await his 18th-ranked basketball team. He also remembers the Cavaliers’ 2021-22 opener.

In front of a disbelieving crowd at John Paul Jones Arena, Navy upended Virginia 66-58.

“I remember that awfully well,” Bennett said during UVA’s media day this week. “So we’ll just worry about Monday night and get as ready as we can, because I know that’s a well-coached outfit and a good team.”

In the second game of a doubleheader at JPJ, Bennett’s team opens the season, his 14thth at Virginia, against North Carolina Central at 9 pm Monday. (The UVA Women’s team hosts George Washington at 5 p.m.)

Last season marked the first time in almost a decade that an NCAA tournament was held without UVA in the field. In 2012-13, the Wahoos advanced to the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals, and they reached that round again in 2021-22. In between, Virginia participated in every NCAA tournament and captured the national championship in 2019.

There’s reason to be confident the Hoos will return to the NCAAs come March. From a team that finished 21-14 last season, the top six scorers are back: forward Jayden Gardner (15.3 ppg), guards Arman Franklin (11.1) Kihei Clark (10.0) and Reece Beekman (8.2), and post players Kadin Shedrick ( 6.9) and Francisco Caffaro (4.3).

Gardner made the All-ACC third team last season, and Beekman, who led the Cavaliers in assists and steals, was named to the conference’s all-defensive team.

To that nucleus, Virginia has added five newcomers: Graduate student Ben Vander Plas, who was an All-Mid-American Conference performer at Ohio, and a highly regarded freshman class consisting of swingman Leon Bond III, forwards Ryan Dunn and Isaac Traudt, and guard Isaac McKneely.

The Cavaliers got a jump on the season in August, when they played four games during a tour of Italy. The first two, against Italian teams Stella Azzurra and Orange1 Basket, were blowout victories for UVA. The Hoos split the final two games, both of which were against Basketball Club Mega MIS, a professional team from Serbia whose starters included two NBA prospects.

The summer trip provided valuable information to the coaching staff, as did Virginia’s closed scrimmages against Maryland and Connecticut last month. Bennett has seen enough of his team to know “we do have quality depth. I’d like to say we shoot the ball a little better than last year, although that obviously can come and go.”

Only seven players averaged more than 7.5 minutes per game for Virginia last season. This team is much deeper, and competition for playing time figures to be intense.

Virginia has 14 players on its roster, including walk-on forward Tristian How, and “they’re not [all] going to play, so there’s going to have to be some patience,” Bennett said.

The size of the Cavaliers’ rotation tends to vary from season to season. “Last year, we got down to about a six-and-a-half, seven-man [rotation],” Bennett said, “and the year before was more.”

During one practice this fall, Bennett called his team together and singled out seven players. “I said, ‘You top seven, any of you could start. You other five, any of you could get into the top seven, and a lot of you in the top seven could slide to the 8-12, or 13 [range].’ Again, the games will determine that … There’s just going to be different guys at different times, and that’s something we didn’t have last year. We were pretty locked in, and so I like the ability to [expand the rotation].”

The list of players who redshirted early in their UVA careers includes Shedrick and Caffaro, as well as former starters Devon Hall, De’Andre Hunter, Jay Huff and Jack Salt. One or more of the current freshmen could choose that route.

“Certainly, you’ll have those conversations, I always do that, as you get into this week,” Bennett said. “You always talk about it. Some guys, they say, ‘This is what I want to do.’ You leave it up to them. But I think as a head coach, as a staff, you look at the players and you say, ‘Here’s what I see. How do you feel about these scenarios?’ I’m big on saying, ‘Here’s the best-case scenario.’ “

They smiled. “Most people can handle best-case scenarios, I’ve found that in my life.”

Bennett also lays out other scenarios, including ones that involve little playing time, and asks players what they think. “Again, I wish you could look into a crystal ball and say, ‘This is how many minutes you’re going to get, this is what’s going to happen,'” Bennett said, but that’s not possible.

This might be the oldest team Bennett has coached. His roster includes one sixth-year senior (Vander Plas), three fifth-year Seniors (Clark, Gardner and Caffaro), two fourth-year Seniors (Franklin and Chase Coleman), and one redshirt junior (Shedrick). For the freshmen, opportunities for more playing time are likely to abound in 2023-24, and redshirting this season might be an attractive option.

“We’ve got a great track record of both ways: guys that have redshirted and what it’s done for them, and guys that have gotten a little bit of time [as freshmen] and been more ready the next year,” Bennett said. “So that’s going to be I think some of the conversations we have for guys to think about. I’ll be okay with whatever our guys decide, but I’ll try to give my advice.”