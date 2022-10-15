UVA men’s basketball Blue-White scrimmage LIVE play by play

The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team is playing its annual blue-white scrimmage this afternoon and, as such, Ben Wieland and I are on the scene to cover the game. Unfortunately, the contest isn’t streamed anywhere, but we’ll be providing a live play-by-play here on the site and will be putting Halftime and final stats along with a longer form takeaways story after the scrimmage.

Halftime Stats:

Kihei Clark: 8 assists, 1 steal, 0-1 FG

Reece Beekman: 2 points, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 1-5 FG (0-1 3PT)

Jayden Gardner: 10 points, 5-9 FG, 0-2 FT

Armaan Franklin: 9 points, 1 assist, 3-6 FG (3-4 3PT)

Ben Vander Plas: 2 points, 2 assists, 1-3 FG (0-1 3PT)

Taine Murray: 4 points, 1-1 FG, 2-2 FT

Isaac McKneely: 9 points, 3-8 FG (3-5 3PT)

Isaac Traudt: 6 points, 2-3 FG (2-3 3PT)

Ryan Dunn: 4 points, 1 block, 2-2 FG

Kadin Shedrick: 9 points, 1 block, 3-4 FG, 3-5 FT

Leon Bond: 4 points, 1 assist, 2-4 FG

Only points, assists, steals, blocks, and field goal attempts from each area were tracked.

Second half play by play

Franklin, Gardner, and Dunn switched to white for the second half. McKneely switched to blue along with Vander Plas.

First half play by play

Pregame:

The teams are set to change throughout the game, but these are the rosters for the start of the game:

Bolded players starting.

Blue roster: Kihei Clark, Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner, Isaac Traudt, Taine MurrayRyan Dunn, Tristan How

White roster: Reece Beekman, Isaac McKneely, Ben Vander Plas, Kadin Shedrick, Leon BondChase Coleman

10:00 1Q

Kadin Shedrick wins the tip against Traudt.

9:42 a.m

Leon Bond misses a midrange jumper from the free throw line

9:20

Jayden Gardner sinks a midrange fadeaway to put Blue up 2-0.

9:05

Isaac McKneely Misses a driving layup

8:54 am

Taine Murray hits a short pull up jumper in traffic

8:43 am

Reece Beekman missed driving layup contest by Gardner

8:27 am

Jayden Gardner stripped by Shedrick and Beekman. Still blue ball.

7:49 a.m

Armaan Franklin hits a step back three with the shot clock expiring. Blue up 7-0

7:19 am

Kadin Shedrick travels in the post with Traudt guarding him

6:50

Kihei Clark turnover pass, Beekman pick and fed Vander Plas for transition layup

6:26 a.m

Isaac Traudt three ball Assisted by Kihei

6:10

Beekman missed a floater after losing his defender

6:00

Gardner misses layup in traffic

5:50

Beekman’s turnover is a pass down court

5:27 am

Gardner slips through the defense for a layup through Kadin Shedrick

4:54 am

Gardner with another fade away jumper over Vander Plas

4:13

Shedrick fouled by Traudt while going for the Offensive rebound. Misses the first free throw, but makes the second. 14-3 Blue team.

3:48 am

Shedrick blocks Armaan Franklin at the rim. Had help with Bond from behind

3:34 am

Beekman Steal from Murray on the baseline.

3:20

McKneely hits a three from Beekman

3:05

Franklin hits a wide open three-pointer to match

1:57 a.m

Traudt hits his second three-pointer. Youngins can shoot

1:44

Beekman drives and hits a layup with Traudt contesting

1:19 a.m

Murray fouled on his drive by Shedrick. Makes both free throws

1:05

McKneely Misses a three

25.1

Kadin Shedrick gets a switch on Ryan Dunn, backs him down, hits the hook shot and the and-one free throw. Grown man move right there. 22-11 Blue team

3.0

Franklin missed a contested three. 22-11 Blue team at the conclusion of the first 10 minute quarter.

2nd Quarter

9:50

Missed Gardner pull up.

9:33 am

Gardner fouls Shedrick in the paint after a nice find by Bond.

8:55

McKneely Misses a looooong step back triple.

8:45

Taine Murray turnover as McKneely intercepts his pass.

8:30 am

Shedrick turnover with errant pass to Bond

7:57

Missed Murray three off of a Clark cross court feed.

7:34 am

Shedrick missed a layup off a post up.

7:23 am

Shedrick fouls Gardner hard on his drive. Gardner shooting free throws. Mrs. both. Still no points in the second quarter.

7:03 am

Dunn blocks a McKneely shot after McKneely got his own rebound.

6:45

Dunn dunked off a Clark drive and found.

6:30

Shedrick dunk from the Bond assist.

5:55

Dunn scores in transition off of a Beekman feed. Scoreboard reset after the first quarter so it’s currently 4-2, Blue team. 26-13 total.

4:57

Gardner spin move and reverse layup against BVP. They look comfortable. 6-2 Blue team in the second.

4:18

Gardner missed jumper.

4:10

McKeely CASHES a corner three-ball from Reece Beekman.

3:34 am

Bond gets his own rebound after a cross court pass from Shedrick and then finishes the lineup.

2:44

Bond hits a pull up midrange jumper.

2:30

Gardner hits a jumper from the free throw line off a Kihei feed.

2:05

Another Shedrick and one. Off an Offensive rebound. Hits three free throws. 12-8 White team this quarter. 30-23 Blue overall.

1:21

Bond turnover, missed BVP cutting to the basket

1:00 am

Franklin corner three after Clark dribbled threw his legs to avoid the hedge.

:45

McKneely three after a Reece feed

:30

Beekman blocks a step back Kihei triple

Clock Winds down after the ball is tipped out of bounds

33-26 at halftime, Blue team leading.