UVA Football | New Challenge Awaits Hoos in Champaign

WORK IN PROGRESS: UVA’s starting Offensive line against Richmond consisted of McKale Boley at left tackle, John Paul Flores at left guard, Ty Furnish at center, Derek Devine at right guard and Logan Taylor at right tackle. Of those five, only Flores had started a college game before Saturday, and that was at Dartmouth, from which he transferred to UVA after graduating in June.

Tackle Jonathan Leech, who has two career starts as a Cavalier, had surgery on his left hand last month and didn’t play against Richmond. Leech practiced Tuesday, though, and is likely to be available Saturday in Champaign.

“Still got a lot of work to do,” Elliott said when asked about the Offensive linemen’s progress. Overall, though, he was “pleased with their effort.” I think the guys up front tried hard. Technically we’ve got some things to improve, but it was good for them to get that work together, have some success, but also see tons of opportunity to improve.”

STANDOUTS: After reviewing the videotape of the Richmond game, UVA’s coaching staff singled out three players for their performances: Elijah Gaines on special teams, Jones on offense, and cornerback Fentrell Cypress II on defense.

Gaines, a reserve cornerback, started on the kickoff, punt, punt return and kickoff return teams He was the fastest player down the field on five of the Cavaliers’ six kickoffs.

Jones, in his first start as a Cavalier, rushed 19 times for 104 yards and a touchdown, and he also caught a TD pass from quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

Cypress recorded eight tackles and three pass breakups—both career highs.

A redshirt junior from Rock Hill, SC, Cypress started Virginia’s first six games in 2021 before missing the second half of the season with injuries. He intercepted a pass against North Carolina but finished the year with no pass breakups.

“I feel like this is a big year for me,” Cypress said Tuesday. “I just want to show what I can do, because I’ve had trouble the last couple of years with injuries, and I feel like this year is my first time to play to my full potential. And that’s why I’m just excited, and it just brings more confidence to me as well, just being healthy.”

After being hired in December, Elliott didn’t spend much time studying film of UVA’s returning players on defense. They left that to defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, Elliott said, “because I didn’t want to create any kind of preconceived expectations or notions on these guys. The thing with Fentrell is just confidence. He’s a lot more confident. He’s getting an opportunity.

“I made it known that I believe he can be a really good player, to him, so I think he feels that there’s trust from the coaches that he can do what we need him to do and do it at a high level.”

Not only is Cypress more confident this year, he understands “that he’s got to go,” Elliott said, “that we’re pushing him, like now you’ve got to go and you need to step into your role as a starter and play with that confidence. It was good to see him have those pass Breakups … To see him be able to go up and play some balls in the air down the field now gives you a little more confidence as a play-caller to be able to put yourself in a situation where you can be a little bit more aggressive and take some calculated chances.”

MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME: Another redshirt junior, linebacker Josh Ahern, had to sit out the first half of the Richmond game after being ejected for targeting in UVA’s 2021 finale. In the two quarters he played, Ahern made five tackles, tying his career high, and recorded his first sack as a Cavalier.

“He’s a football player,” Elliott said. “He’s a contact, violent guy. He loves to practice. He loves to play. He’s passionate. He’s got great intensity. He’s got great instincts. He’s physical.”

Equally important, Ahern is finally healthy. He had knee surgery in January 2021 and wore a cumbersome brace last season.

“I had some tough times last year with [the knee],” Ahern said Tuesday, “and it took a while for me to fully recover and then build my legs back up from there.”

Winter workouts under the tutelage of Virginia’s strength and conditioning staff helped him strengthen his legs, Ahern said, and by the start of spring practice he was able to shed the knee brace.

“My body’s stronger overall,” he said, “and that’s taken some of the pressure off some of my joints. I just think being Stronger overall has helped me feel better.”

The Hoos’ leading tackler against Richmond was linebacker Nick Jackson, Ahern’s closest friend on the team.

Playing alongside Jackson, who led the ACC in tackles last season, was “definitely fun,” Ahern said. “I think it makes things easy. I’ve known Nick for four years, and we live together now, so I just think it’s a good fit. But we’ve just got to keep working, make sure everything’s good.”

To receive Jeff White’s articles by email, click the appropriate box in this link to subscribe.