UVA Basketball Target Davin Cosby Jr. Commits to Alabama

Virginia’s search for a third commitment for its 2023 recruiting class continues.

Another one of UVA’s top names in this recruiting class is officially off the board as four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. announced his commitment to Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

A 6’5″ shooting guard, Cosby chose the Crimson Tide over three other finalists: NC State, Wake Forest, and Virginia. Cosby is a Richmond native, but he is playing his final season high school basketball at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button