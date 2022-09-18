UVA Basketball Recruiting Target Sets Decision Date

Shortly after Virginia added a second verbal commitment to its basketball recruiting class of 2023 in four-star shooting guard Elijah Gertrude, another one of UVA’s offered targets in the 2023 class has set his decision date.

Taison Chatman, a four-star combo guard from Minneapolis, will announce his college choice on Tuesday, September 20th at 8pm ET. Chatman included Virginia in his top five along with Xavier, Kansas, Minnesota, and Ohio State back in mid-July, but in reality, it seems the Cavaliers have been out of the running for a long time.

