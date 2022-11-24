UVA basketball players host youth basketball clinic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – On Tuesday, November 22, five players with the UVA Men’s Basketball Team Hosted a youth clinic at Charlottesville Day School.

The kids received skill training, learning how to dribble and shoot from some of the best in the country.

Charlottesville is still recovering after the tragic shooting at UVA, but UVA basketball player Armaan Franklin says he’s grateful for a chance to bring a piece of Joy to the community.

“Just to know that this community went through a lot this past week, just to be able to put a smile on People’s faces and make them temporarily get some happiness in their life is a good experience,” Franklin said.

“They’re really experienced so it’s good to learn some stuff from them,” Clinic participant George Aten said.

Franklin says he remembers going to similar clinics as he was growing up.

“I remember I went to a Notre Dame basketball camp when I was younger and my favorite player ever when he was at Notre Dame was Russell Carter. They picked me out to play him one-on-one and he threw my shot to half court. I was just a fun experience, I don’t know, I loved it though,” Franklin said.

Franklin now gets to experience it again with his role reversed.

When asked who his favorite player is, participant Graham Goodale said: “Probably Armaan Franklin, he’s just a good shooter and I’ve always liked good shooters.”

Franklin says giving back to the community like this will help inspire the next generation of sports greats.

“I grew up in Indianapolis, so there were a lot of college players that always came back to throw their Camps and I always would go to be around them and wanted to be just like them growing up, so I can see why all these kids are out here coming to support us and we support them,” Franklin said.

