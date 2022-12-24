UVA Basketball NET Report: Winter Break

The Virginia Cavaliers have hit a rough patch. Losers of two straight and seemingly have lost their shooting mojo the team Featured early in the season in wins against Baylor and Illinois. Fortunately their NCAA Tournament resume hasn’t taken too much of a hit since both of the losses came at the hands of two other teams likely to make the NCAA Tournament.

As a refresher, when the NCAA Tournament committee convenes to set the NCAA Tournament bracket, they use the “NET” rankings to determine who receives the at large bids and seed lines. A team’s NET ranking is comprised of a formula with a whole host of computer numbers incorporated (KenPom, RPI, etc.) and the team’s schedule and results from that year make up the team’s NET Report.

The NET Report is broken up into four “Quadrants.” Quad 1 shows the results of the team’s games at home vs teams ranked 1-30, neutral court games against 1-50, and away games against 1-75. Here’s how the Quads break down:

Quad 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quad 2: Home: 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quad 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 136-240

Quad 4: Home 161-357, Neutral 201-357, Away 241-357

The official NET Rankings were released earlier this week with UVA debuting at No. 9 in the initial rankings.

Here’s what UVA’s NET Report looks like before the final out of conference game:

Pitt winning 7 of their last 8 to jump into Quad 1 status certainly helps, but 6 ACC games registering as a Quad 4 game is inexcusable for the conference.

The good news is that the season is less than halfway completed before the ACC Tournament even starts and there are plenty of more chances for UVA and other ACC teams to gather momentum. Florida State appears to be playing well and Wake Forest is racking up wins.

Louisville and Notre Dame however need to get their act together. Louisville especially good be dragging the conference down for the next two months.