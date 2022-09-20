UVA Basketball Makes Top Five for Former Ohio State Commit George Washington III

Former Ohio State commit and four-star class of 2023 Recruit George Washington III (Dayton, OH) released a new top five on Tuesday morning and Virginia made the cut along with Louisville, Dayton, Michigan, and Wake Forest.

Washington, a 6’2″ shooting guard Originally from Louisville, committed to Ohio State back in November of 2021. He moved to Dayton, Ohio to play his senior year of high school basketball at Chaminade Julienne.

