UVA Basketball: Four-Star Elijah Gertrude to Announce Decision Wednesday

Look out Virginia basketball fans. Another UVA recruiting target has set an announcement date for his college decision and this time, the Cavaliers are favored to land his commitment.

Elijah Gertrudea class of 2023 four-star shooting guard from Jersey City, New Jersey, will announce his college choice on Wednesday from among five finalists: Kansas, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John’s, and Virginia. Gertrude will make his decision live on the 247Sports YouTube channel on Wednesday at 4pm ET.

