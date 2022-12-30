UVA Basketball Commit Elijah Gertrude to Return from Torn ACL by Next Summer

Virginia basketball class of 2023 signee Elijah Gertrude suffered a torn ACL a little over a month ago, but Gertrude is expected to be able to return to the court by the time he arrives at UVA next summer, according to an interview with 247Sports.

“[The doctors] said I should be good to go for summer runs at UVA so that’s great,” Gertrude told 247Sports’ Dushawn London this week. “If anything, it’s a blessing in disguise. Instead of this happening at the end of the season and I can’t play my freshman year of college, it happened before we started playing anything and I should be able to play fully when I get to UVA. I’m just going to come back Stronger and better.”

