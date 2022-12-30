UVA Basketball Commit Elijah Gertrude to Return from Torn ACL by Next Summer

Virginia basketball class of 2023 signee Elijah Gertrude suffered a torn ACL a little over a month ago, but Gertrude is expected to be able to return to the court by the time he arrives at UVA next summer, according to an interview with 247Sports.

“[The doctors] said I should be good to go for summer runs at UVA so that’s great,” Gertrude told 247Sports’ Dushawn London this week. “If anything, it’s a blessing in disguise. Instead of this happening at the end of the season and I can’t play my freshman year of college, it happened before we started playing anything and I should be able to play fully when I get to UVA. I’m just going to come back Stronger and better.”

For Gertrude to have that perspective despite having to miss his entire senior season of high school basketball at Hudson Catholic is remarkable. Gertrude added that he is off crutches now and starting physical therapy.

A four-star prospect from Jersey City, New Jersey, Gertrude is ranked the No. 3 shooting guard in the country by 247Sports and the No. 35 overall Recruit in the class of 2023. Gertrude committed to Virginia over Kansas, Seton Hall, Rutgers, and St. John’s on September 14th and signed his national letter of intent to come to UVA on November 9th along with fellow class of 2023 commit Blake Buchanan (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho).

ACL injuries are always deplorable, but this knee injury is especially lamentable for Elijah Gertrude, who might be the most Athletic player to commit to Virginia since Justin Anderson.

But as Gertrude noted, it’s better that this injury happened now than at a time when it would have prevented him from practicing and playing when he arrived at Virginia. It’s also very clear that Elijah Gertrude plans to come back Stronger than ever, an exciting prospect for when he finally suits up in the orange and blue at JPJ.

