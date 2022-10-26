UTSA Southwest Campus to host Gala in The Garden to support community arts programming | UTSA Today | UTSA

“UTSA is honored to host Gala in The Garden — an event that celebrates the arts and also directly supports community programs aimed at expanding arts education and training for adults and children throughout San Antonio,” said Kimberly Andrews Espy, UTSA Provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs. “This event builds on the shared commitment to expanding arts education in our city that was brought together as one through the integration of UTSA and the Southwest School of Art earlier this year. As an urban serving research university committed to serving our city, UTSA proudly Advances this deep Legacy of impact with this year’s Gala.”

Annually, the Gala gathers approximately 600 attendees and raises nearly $500,000 with proceeds supporting arts programs in San Antonio. A key fundraising component of the event is the art sale, which will feature 42 artworks from notable local, regional and nationally recognized artists, including Gary Sweeney, Danville Chadbourne, Diana Kersey, Cesar A. Martinez, Hiromi Stringer, Analy Diego, Juan de Dios Mora, Joel Salcidoand many more.

Participating galleries include Ruiz-Healy Art, Parchman Stremmel Gallery, AnArte Gallery and Deborah Colton Gallery of Houston. This year, all event proceeds will support the Young Artists Program and Adult Community Arts Programs.

The Young Artists programs provide numerous arts-focused programs that nurture the creativity of San Antonio youth by providing visual arts exposure and education. Its programs include Saturday Morning Discovery, the Mobile Arts Program, the Summer Art Studios and the Teen Studio Intensive.

The Adult Community Arts programs offer online and in-person courses in book arts and papermaking, ceramics, drawing and painting, fibers and weaving, jewelry and metals, photography and digital media, Printmaking and mixed media, and sculpture and other media.