UTSA Soccer Paired With No. 5 seed TCU in First Round of NCAA Tournament

SAN ANTONIO – Qualifying for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010, the UTSA Women’s soccer team is set to face No. 5 seed TCU in the first round. The match will be hosted by the Horned Frogs on Friday at 7 pm (CT) at the Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

“This is such an exciting opportunity for our players and staff,” head Coach Derek Pittman said. “The elation and Euphoria on our players faces when they saw UTSA on the NCAA bracket was priceless and something you dream of as a coach. We talk about emptying our tank every day to earn a chance to play again and that’s exactly what our team did all last week to win the Conference USA Championship. We know we are only Promised one more game and I know our players are ecstatic to compete against a very Talented TCU team on Friday night.”

The Roadrunners earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament after winning the Conference USA Championship Tournament title. UTSA currently has a 12-5-4 overall record. This is only the second time in program history that UTSA plays in the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament, the last time being in the 2010 season when the Roadrunners were matched with No. 2 Portland in the first round.

The Horned Frogs earned the No. 5 seed and will host the first-round match after receiving an at-large bid into the tournament. TCU is currently ranked No. 17 in the Nation with a 12-4-5 record overall. TCU fell to West Virginia in overtime in the Big 12 Championship but were able to earn an at-large bid.

UTSA will head to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 pm (CT) on ESPN+.

