UTSA Soccer adds three mid-year transfers

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA soccer team has added three mid-year transfers to join the Roadrunners in spring 2023, announced head Coach Derek Pittman .

“These three talented players are great additions to our roster as we move into the spring and prepare for the level of the AAC next fall,” Pittman said. “With the graduation of our 5 Seniors this past fall we needed to fill key roles in the back and in goal. It will always be hard to replace All-Conference players like Kendall Kloza and Jill Schneider from the past 3 seasons, but adding Sawyer, Peyton, and Isobel will definitely lessen that blow. The experience that these three bring to our program from their previous schools will be tremendous for our team as we continue to develop this spring. Sawyer and Peyton are both Athletic Defenders that defend 1v1 very well as well as being quality players on the ball in possession. Isobel is a quality GK that will compete with Mia this spring and will help raise the bar in our training sessions. We are excited for this spring and the progress our program continues to make each and every year.”

Sawyer Dumond

Position: Center Back/Defender

Hometown: Thousand Oaks, Calif.

High School: Westlake High School

Previous School: Texas A&M

Dumond is set to join UTSA after playing her last three years at Texas A&M, making 25 appearances (five starts) for the Aggies during that span. She totaled 919 minutes on the pitch, scoring two goals on seven shots. She was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll twice while an Aggie. Prior to Texas A&M, Dumond went to Westlake High School, where she helped lead the varsity team to the California Interscholastic Federation Tournament twice. Dumond also played club soccer for the Eagles Club and Real So Cal while in high school.

Peyton Godbey

Position: Defender

Hometown: Leland, NC

High School: North Brunswick High School

Previous School: East Carolina

Godbey joins the Roadrunners from East Carolina, where she played two seasons. She played in 30 games, earning 15 starts for the Pirates. Godbey scored her first Collegiate goal in her Collegiate debut in 2021. She was part of a freshman class that combined for 30 points, the fifth-highest by a Rookie class in ECU history. In high school, she scored 58 goals in 28 games over two seasons. She earned first team all-conference honors twice at North Brunswick High School.

Isobel Herrod

Position: Goalkeeper

Hometown: Spring, Texas

High School: Klein Oak High School

Previous School: Oregon State

Herrod is welcomed to the UTSA program from Oregon State. She saw action in one game while playing for the Beavers. In high school, she was named All-Second Team as a sophomore. Herrod earned district goalkeeper of the year and all-second team regional honors as a junior. She was part of the National Honor Society at Klein Oak High School. Herrod also played for the Cy-Fair Dynamos for her club action in high school.

