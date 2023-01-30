UTSA football summer camp dates announced

The UTSA football program will host six Camps this summer on the UTSA practice fields located next to the Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence on Main Campus.

Information about the Camps is listed below:

UTSA Camp #1 (All Prospects) — June 1 | 5 pm | $50

UTSA Camp #2 (All Prospects) — June 8 | 5 pm | $50

Youth Camp (Grades 1-8) — June 15 | 8 am | $50

UTSA Camp #3 (All Prospects) — June 15 | 5 pm | $50

UTSA Camp #4 (Specialists) — July 28 | 8 am | $50

UTSA Camp #5 (All Prospects) — July 28 | 5 pm | $50

Please visit UTSAfootballcamps.com for more information and to register. Each camp is capped at 300 campers.

UTSA Football Camps are coached by Jeff Traylor and the UTSA coaching staff. Summer Prospect Camps are for 9th through 12th grades (Fall of 2023) and JUCO prospects.

All Camps are non-contact, specializing in technique and fundamentals. All camp participants will receive instruction and coaching on agility testing as well as position specific drills, allowing them to refine and improve their skillset as a football player. The camp will also consist of competitive opportunities in 1-on-1 and 7-on-7 settings.

UTSA Football Camps are open to any and all entrants, limited only by number, age, grade level, and/or gender.

-UTSA-