UTSA football Coach alleges top schools are trying to ‘poach’ Talent

UTSA head football Coach Jeff Traylor appeared to take issue with the lack of attention the NCAA has paid to the transfer Portal over the last couple of weeks.

Traylor, who has been the Coach of the Roadrunners for the last three seasons and wrapped up an 11-win 2022, brought up the issue on social media late Monday night.

“Dear @NCAAFootball How does @UTSAFTBL report Power 5 Schools who are trying to poach our young talent? How much evidence do we really need to make this not be a part of our game?” they tweeted.

Traylor’s tweet came days after Washington State head Coach Jake Dickert made headlines when he suggested tampering was occurring in the NCAA transfer portal.

“There’s more tampering going on than you could ever imagine,” Dickert said before the Cougars’ Bowl game against Fresno State last week. “We’ve had guys contact our players’ parents. We had a Coach from another school contact one of our players and offer him NIL. A coach.

“So, there’s more things going on behind the scenes that you can’t even imagine. You can’t even imagine the things that are happening to try and pry our players away from this place.”

Recruiting players before their names have been entered into the transfer portal is prohibited.

No sport has experienced more movement than college football, with more than 2,300 players entering their names into the transfer portal following the 2022 season, according to On3 Sports.

Dickert said tampering is occurring, questioning who is in charge of regulating the new world of college athletics.

“It’s stunning. It’s amazing,” Dickert said. “It’s the new thing that I guess comes with this Portal transformation. But it’s not right. And who’s going to regulate it? Who’s regulating this stuff?

“There’s challenges that we’re facing that obviously we are extremely disappointed with — with what other teams and other programs and the collectives maybe acting on their own behalf. But to try to get to our players’ parents and offering money and opportunity, it’s unacceptable to me.”

The NCAA transfer Portal appeared to be more like free agency in the pro ranks. UTSA quarterback Frank Harris, however, decided to stay with UTSA two weeks ago.

