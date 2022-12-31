UTSA Basketball Show presented by UT Health San Antonio to Premiere Jan. 2

SAN ANTONIO – The second season of The UTSA Coaches Show presented by UT Health San Antonio will return on Monday, Jan. 2, UTSA Athletics and Learfield Roadrunners Sports Properties announced Friday.

The one-hour show will air live from Chicken N Pickle, the same site as the Jeff Traylor Radio Show, on Ticket 760 AM and everywhere fans want to listen via the free iHeartRadio and The Varsity Network apps. Fans also can watch the show on Facebook Live via the UTSA Athletics Facebook page.

Fans are invited to join both UTSA head men’s basketball coaches Steve Henson and UTSA head Women’s basketball Coach Karen Aston as well as host Andy Everett for the one-hour radio show each Monday (except for Tuesday, Jan. 17, Tuesday, Feb. 21, and the week of March 6 when there is no show) throughout the season at Chicken N Pickle. The radio show will be held inside “The Roost” which is next to the main bar in the dining room area.

Various student-athletes from both the men’s and women’s team will be accompanying the coaches across the 10-show schedule.

2023 UTSA Basketball Show Schedule

*Monday, Jan. 2: 7-8pm @ Chicken N Pickle

Monday, Jan. 9:7-8pm @ Chicken N Pickle

Tuesday, Jan. 17: 7-8pm @ Chicken N Pickle

Monday, Jan. 23: 7-8pm @ Chicken N Pickle

Monday, Jan. 30: 7-8pm @ Chicken N Pickle

Monday, Feb. 6:7-8pm @ Chicken N Pickle

Monday, Feb. 1:7-8pm @ Chicken N Pickle

Tuesday, Feb. 21: 7-8pm @ Chicken N Pickle

Monday, Feb. 27: 7-8pm @ Chicken N Pickle

Monday, March 13: 7-8 pm @ Chicken N Pickle

* Chicken N Pickle is closed for a private party beginning at 5 pm on Jan. 2, but UTSA fans are invited to attend the UTSA Basketball Show. Food and beverages will be available.

About iHeartMedia San Antonio

iHeartMedia San Antonio owns and operates KAJA-FM. KXXM-FM, KQXT-FM, KZEP-FM, WOAI-AM, KTKR-AM, KRPT-FM, KQXT-HD3 and is part of iHeartMedia. With over a quarter of a billion monthly listeners in the US and over 129 million social followers, iHeartMedia has the largest national reach of any radio or television outlet in America. As the leader in multiplatform connections, it also serves over 150 local markets through 858 owned radio stations, and the company’s radio stations and content can be heard on AM/FM, HD digital radio, satellite radio, on the Internet at iHeartRadio.com and on the company’s radio station websites, on the iHeartRadio mobile app, in enhanced auto dashes, on tablets, wearables and smartphones, and on Gaming consoles.

iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s digital radio platform, is the fastest-growing digital audio service in the US and offers users thousands of live radio stations, personalized custom artist stations created by just one song or seed artist and the top podcasts and personalities. With over 1.7 billion downloads, iHeartRadio reached 110 million registered users faster than any other radio or digital music service.

iHeartMedia’s platforms include radio broadcasting, online, mobile, digital and social media, podcasts, personalities and influencers, live concerts and events, syndication, music research services and independent media representation. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (PINK: IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

– UTSA –