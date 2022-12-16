UT’s Chris Plonsky named 2023 Naismith Outstanding Contributor to Women’s Basketball

Texas Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director Chris Plonsky was named the 2023 Naismith Outstanding Contributor to Women’s Basketball, by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, the organization announced today.

Plonsky and Roy Williams, the 2023 Naismith Outstanding Contributor to Men’s Basketball honoree will be honored at the 2023 Final Four.

First presented in 1982 to Curt Gowdy on the men’s side, and in 1993 to Margaret Wade for women’s, the Naismith Outstanding Contributor to Basketball Award is presented annually to individuals whose extraordinary efforts have made outstanding contributions and created a long-lasting positive impact on the game of basketball.

“Basketball has long been a personal love and career passion. I am humbled by and grateful for this honor since so many of our most accomplished and respected basketball leaders, mentors and professionals share it,” said Plonsky. “Thank you to the Atlanta Tipoff Club and Naismith Awards selection committee for this unexpected but appreciated gift. Working with others on behalf of the game continues to be a privilege.”

About Chris Plonsky: