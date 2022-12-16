UT’s Chris Plonsky named 2023 Naismith Outstanding Contributor to Women’s Basketball
Texas Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director Chris Plonsky was named the 2023 Naismith Outstanding Contributor to Women’s Basketball, by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, the organization announced today.
Plonsky and Roy Williams, the 2023 Naismith Outstanding Contributor to Men’s Basketball honoree will be honored at the 2023 Final Four.
First presented in 1982 to Curt Gowdy on the men’s side, and in 1993 to Margaret Wade for women’s, the Naismith Outstanding Contributor to Basketball Award is presented annually to individuals whose extraordinary efforts have made outstanding contributions and created a long-lasting positive impact on the game of basketball.
“Basketball has long been a personal love and career passion. I am humbled by and grateful for this honor since so many of our most accomplished and respected basketball leaders, mentors and professionals share it,” said Plonsky. “Thank you to the Atlanta Tipoff Club and Naismith Awards selection committee for this unexpected but appreciated gift. Working with others on behalf of the game continues to be a privilege.”
About Chris Plonsky:
- Earned three letters in basketball at Kent State, served as editor of the school newspaper, and was the student Sports Information Director from 1976-1979.
- Worked in media relations at Iowa State University (1979-81).
- Joined the University of Texas athletics staff in January 1982 as the Women’s Sport Information Director.
- Named Big East Conference Office Director of Public Relations in July 1986 and spent seven years with the league in public relations and Assistant commissioner duties.
- Returned to UT Athletics in 1993 as the Associate Athletics Director for External Services. She currently holds the position of Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director.
- USA Basketball board member, a United States Olympic Committee (USOC) Collegiate Advisory Council member, and former board member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
- Former president of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators (NACMA), and Women Leaders in College Sports (formerly NACWAA).
- Named the Women Leaders in College Sports Administrator of the year in 2014.
- Inducted into the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Hall of Fame (2021).