UTRGV Athletics to Air Basketball Preview Special Sunday on KRGV

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that the UTRGV Basketball Preview Special will air on Sunday at 11:30 am on KRGV channel 5.

The show features interviews with men’s basketball head coach Matt Figger and Women’s basketball head coach Lane Lord as they look ahead to the 2022-23 season that starts the next day.

The show is hosted by UTRGV Senior Associate Athletic Director for Communications & Championships Jonah Goldbergwho Hosted the UTRGV Athletics Fall Preview Special in August, served as the host of the UTRGV Coaches Show in 2021-22, and is in his 13th season (12th consecutively) as the play-by-play broadcaster for UTRGV Athletics.

The UTRGV Basketball Preview Special will be simulcast on the KRGV Sports Facebook page and then re-air on Monday, Nov. 7 at 8 pm and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 11 am on Somos El Valle channel 5.3 (cable 1241).

The show will also be available on the UTRGV Athletics YouTube Channel after the initial televised airing.

Future Specials are scheduled for Dec. 25 at 11:30 am, Feb. 12 at 11 am, and April 2 at 11 am on KRGV channel 5.

