UTRGV Athletics Tips Off Basketball Season With 2,518 Fans at Madness

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics welcomed 2,518 rowdy fans to the UTRGV Fieldhouse for its annual UTRGV Madness event Friday to tip off the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

UTRGV students and members of the Rio Grande Valley community alike waved glowsticks and cheered loudly as the Vaqueros basketball teams were introduced and participated in fun games. UTRGV Athletics provided round-trip transportation from the Brownsville campus to allow all students the opportunity to enjoy the Incredible night.

UTRGV student organizations put on great performances in the dance-off. Fans were treated to a putting contest between men’s head basketball Coach Matt Figger and Women’s head basketball Coach Lane Lord a three-point Shootout won by men’s basketball freshman Adante’ Holiman,and a free throw Shootout won by Women’s basketball sophomore Iyana Dorsey and student Leo Fuentes, among other games. Jedidiah Udunna from UTRGV Track & Field wowed the crowd with three Athletic dunks.

Three UTRGV students won prizes, including $500 from Rio Bank, a trip to the Dec. 25 Dallas Cowboys game against the Philadelphia Eagles presented by RGV Tours, and a gift basket from Raising Cane’s. Everyone in attendance also received a coupon for a buy one, get one free Blizzard from Dairy Queen.

Contest Winners:

Coaches Putting Contest – Matt Figger and Lane Lord

Three-Point Shootout – Adante’ Holiman

Free Throw Competition – Iyana Dorsey and Leo Fuentes

Rio Bank Money in the Bank shooting contest – Natalie Reyes

Cowboys Trip – Sam Johnson II

Dance-Off Winners:

Best Music Mix – Filipino Student Association (FSA)

Best Attire – FSA

Best Greek Organization—Kappa Sigma

Best Choreography – FSA

Fan Favorite – FSA

Support UTRGV Basketball | Become a Fan on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Follow us on Instagram Follow us on YouTube