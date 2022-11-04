Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 9; Week 8 Recap
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Football
SALT LAKE CITY – Heading into week nine of action, Utah will have 13 former Utes suit up for their respective teams and 24 former players on rosters in the league. Action for the week kicks off on Thursday night when Britain Covey plays at Houston.
With the trade deadline this past week, Zack Moss flipped teams and was traded from Buffalo to the Indianapolis Colts. They will be wearing No. 21 with the Colts.
We have agreed to a trade with the @BuffaloBills. pic.twitter.com/iWy86wZrhx
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 1, 2022
Leki Fotu started at defensive tackle last week against the Vikings and had five tackles and a blocked field goal.
BLOCKED ????? pic.twitter.com/HOtjdvO15g
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 30, 2022
How to what your Utes in Week 9
Week 9 (players on active rosters)
|Day
|Game
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Players
|Thurs., Nov. 3
|Philadelphia at Houston
|6:15 p.m
|Prime Video
|#18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia)
|Sun., Nov. 6
|Miami at Chicago
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#21 Eric Rowe (Miami)
#33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago)
|Sun., Nov. 6
|Indianapolis at New England
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis)
#21 Zack Moss (Indianapolis)
|Sun., Nov. 6
|Las Vegas at Jacksonville
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas)
#33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville)
|Sun., Nov. 6
|Seattle at Arizona
|2:05 p.m
|FOX
|#57 Cody Barton (Seattle)
#95 Leki Fotu (Arizona)
|Sun., Nov. 6
|LA Rams at Tampa Bay
|2:25 p.m
|CBS
|#26 Terrell Burgess (LA Rams)
#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams)
|Mon., Nov. 7
|Baltimore at New Orleans
|6:15 p.m
|ESPN
|#2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)
#42 Chase Hansen (New Orleans)
Byes: San Francisco, #18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco)
Devin Lloyd, Jaylon Johnson, and Fotu were the only former Utes to earn starting notes for their respective teams in week eight.
Lloyd added to his tackle total last week as he had five more tackles in his contest against Denver. He now has 68 tackles on the season, the 13th most in the NFL and the most by a rookie. He also has two interceptions and six passes defended. Lloyd and the Jaguars face Las Vegas this weekend.
See you Sunday!@CSX | #DUUUVAL
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 2, 2022
Barton finds himself with 59 tackles this season, the 30th most in the NFL and second most on the Seahawks. He has added two sacks and one pass Breakup on the season.
Week Eight Recap
Cody Barton | LB | Seattle
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. NY Giants
|W, 27-13
|5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 QBH
Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. New Orleans
|L, 24-0
|DNP
Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Washington
|Saturday, 17-16
|2 tackles
Terrell Burgess | DB | LA Rams
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. San Francisco
|L, 31-14
|Played as a DB
Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Pittsburgh
|W, 35-13
|1 PR, 5 yds, 3 KOR, 67 yds (22.3 avg), LNG 26
Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Minnesota
|L, 34-26
|Started at DT; 5 tackles, 1 blocked FG
Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. San Francisco
|L, 31-14
|2-2 PATs
Chase Hansen | LB | New Orleans
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Las Vegas
|W, 24-0
|Played at LB; 1 tackle
Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Tampa Bay
|W, 27-22
|DNP
Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Dallas
|L, 49-29
|Started at CB; 1 tackle, 1 PD
Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Denver
|Sat, 21-17
|Started at LB; 5 tackles
Zack Moss | RB | Buffalo
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Green Bay
|W, 27-17
|DNP
Eric Rowe | DB | Miami
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Detroit
|W, 31-27
|DNP
Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. LA Rams
|W, 31-14
|3 punt, 123 yds (41.0 avg), LNG 49, 3 in 20
With the 24 Utes on rosters this season, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.
Current Utes in the NFL
Offensive Line (3)
Jackson Barton……………………..Las Vegas
Garett Bolles………………. Denver (IR)
Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)
Quarterbacks (1)
Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore
Running Backs (1)
Zack Moss………………………. Indianapolis
Wide Receivers (2)
Britain Covey……………………Philadelphia
Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)
Tight Ends (1)
Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)
Defensive Line (3)
Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)
Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona
Mika Tafua………………………….Dallas (PS)
Linebackers (4)
Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle
Chase Hansen…………………… New Orleans
Devin Lloyd………………………. Jacksonville
Nephi Sewell……………. New Orleans (PS)
Defensive Backs (7)
Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis
Marquise Blair…………………Carolina (PS)
Terrell Burgess……………………..LA Rams
Javelin Guidry…………….Philadelphia (PS)
Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago
Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami
Marcus Williams……………..Baltimore (IR)
Special Teams (2)
Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams
Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco
IR = Injured/Reserve
PS = Practice Squad
FOLLOW ALONG!
To get an inside look at the Utah Football program, follow the Utes on social media (Twitter: @Utah_Football | Instagram: @UtahFootball | Facebook: Search Utah Football), along with visiting www.UtahUtes.com for news, schedule and roster updates throughout the season.