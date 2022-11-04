Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 9; Week 8 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Heading into week nine of action, Utah will have 13 former Utes suit up for their respective teams and 24 former players on rosters in the league. Action for the week kicks off on Thursday night when Britain Covey plays at Houston.

With the trade deadline this past week, Zack Moss flipped teams and was traded from Buffalo to the Indianapolis Colts. They will be wearing No. 21 with the Colts.

We have agreed to a trade with the @BuffaloBills. pic.twitter.com/iWy86wZrhx — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 1, 2022

Leki Fotu started at defensive tackle last week against the Vikings and had five tackles and a blocked field goal.

Week 9 (players on active rosters)

Day Game Time (MT) TV Players Thurs., Nov. 3 Philadelphia at Houston 6:15 p.m Prime Video #18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia) Sun., Nov. 6 Miami at Chicago 11 a.m CBS #21 Eric Rowe (Miami)

#33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago) Sun., Nov. 6 Indianapolis at New England 11 a.m CBS #32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis)

#21 Zack Moss (Indianapolis) Sun., Nov. 6 Las Vegas at Jacksonville 11 a.m CBS #78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas)

#33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville) Sun., Nov. 6 Seattle at Arizona 2:05 p.m FOX #57 Cody Barton (Seattle)

#95 Leki Fotu (Arizona) Sun., Nov. 6 LA Rams at Tampa Bay 2:25 p.m CBS #26 Terrell Burgess (LA Rams)

#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams) Mon., Nov. 7 Baltimore at New Orleans 6:15 p.m ESPN #2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)

#42 Chase Hansen (New Orleans)

Byes: San Francisco, #18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco)

Devin Lloyd, Jaylon Johnson, and Fotu were the only former Utes to earn starting notes for their respective teams in week eight.

Lloyd added to his tackle total last week as he had five more tackles in his contest against Denver. He now has 68 tackles on the season, the 13th most in the NFL and the most by a rookie. He also has two interceptions and six passes defended. Lloyd and the Jaguars face Las Vegas this weekend.

Barton finds himself with 59 tackles this season, the 30th most in the NFL and second most on the Seahawks. He has added two sacks and one pass Breakup on the season.

Week Eight Recap

Cody Barton | LB | Seattle

Game Results Statistics vs. NY Giants W, 27-13 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 QBH

Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas

Game Results Statistics vs. New Orleans L, 24-0 DNP

Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis

Game Results Statistics vs. Washington Saturday, 17-16 2 tackles

Terrell Burgess | DB | LA Rams

Game Results Statistics vs. San Francisco L, 31-14 Played as a DB

Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia

Game Results Statistics vs. Pittsburgh W, 35-13 1 PR, 5 yds, 3 KOR, 67 yds (22.3 avg), LNG 26

Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona

Game Results Statistics vs. Minnesota L, 34-26 Started at DT; 5 tackles, 1 blocked FG

Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams

Game Results Statistics vs. San Francisco L, 31-14 2-2 PATs

Chase Hansen | LB | New Orleans

Game Results Statistics vs. Las Vegas W, 24-0 Played at LB; 1 tackle

Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore

Game Results Statistics vs. Tampa Bay W, 27-22 DNP

Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago

Game Results Statistics vs. Dallas L, 49-29 Started at CB; 1 tackle, 1 PD

Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville

Game Results Statistics vs. Denver Sat, 21-17 Started at LB; 5 tackles

Zack Moss | RB | Buffalo

Game Results Statistics vs. Green Bay W, 27-17 DNP

Eric Rowe | DB | Miami

Game Results Statistics vs. Detroit W, 31-27 DNP

Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco

Game Results Statistics vs. LA Rams W, 31-14 3 punt, 123 yds (41.0 avg), LNG 49, 3 in 20

With the 24 Utes on rosters this season, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.

Current Utes in the NFL

Offensive Line (3)

Jackson Barton……………………..Las Vegas

Garett Bolles………………. Denver (IR)

Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)

Quarterbacks (1)

Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore

Running Backs (1)

Zack Moss………………………. Indianapolis

Wide Receivers (2)

Britain Covey……………………Philadelphia

Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)

­­­

Tight Ends (1)

Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)

Defensive Line (3)

Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)

Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona

Mika Tafua………………………….Dallas (PS)

Linebackers (4)

Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle

Chase Hansen…………………… New Orleans

Devin Lloyd………………………. Jacksonville

Nephi Sewell……………. New Orleans (PS)

Defensive Backs (7)

Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis

Marquise Blair…………………Carolina (PS)

Terrell Burgess……………………..LA Rams

Javelin Guidry…………….Philadelphia (PS)

Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago

Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami

Marcus Williams……………..Baltimore (IR)

Special Teams (2)

Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams

Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco

IR = Injured/Reserve

PS = Practice Squad

