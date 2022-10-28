Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 8; Week 7 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Heading into week eight of action, Utah will have 14 former Utes suit up for their respective teams and 23 former players on rosters in the league. Former Utes will kick off the action on Thursday night when Tyler Huntley was in action.

The Ravens came away with a win over Tampa Bay to open week eight, but Huntley did not play in the game.

Devin Lloyd continued to shine in his rookie season as he had seven more tackles against the New York Giants. He has started every game of his career.

Week 8 (players on active rosters)

Week 8 (players on active rosters)

Day Game Time (MT) Players Thurs., Oct. 27 Baltimore at Tampa Bay 6:15 p.m #2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore) Sun., Oct. 30 Denver at Jacksonville 7:30 a.m #33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville) Sun., Oct. 30 Chicago at Dallas 11 a.m #33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago) Sun., Oct. 30 Miami at Detroit 11 a.m #21 Eric Rowe (Miami) Sun., Oct. 30 Arizona at Minnesota 11 a.m #95 Leki Fotu (Arizona) Sun., Oct. 30 Las Vegas at New Orleans 11 a.m #78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas)

#42 Chase Hansen (New Orleans) Sun., Oct. 30 Pittsburgh at Philadelphia 11 a.m #18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia) Sun., Oct. 30 Washington at Indianapolis 2:25 p.m #32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis) Sun., Oct. 30 San Francisco at LA Rams 2:25 p.m #18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco)

#26 Terrell Burgess (LA Rams)

#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams) Sun., Oct. 30 NY Giants at Seattle 2:25 p.m #57 Cody Barton (Seattle) Sun., Oct. 30 Green Bay at Buffalo 6:20 p.m #20 Zack Moss (Buffalo)

Lloyd and Jaylon Johnson were the only former Utes to earn starting notes for their respective teams in week seven.

Following the seventh week of the season, Lloyd continues to shine and is 11th in the NFL with 63 tackles, the most by an NFL rookie this season. His total of six passes defended is second among all NFL rookies, and he leads Jacksonville with two interceptions on the season.

Barton finds himself with 53 tackles this season, the 27th most in the NFL and second most on the Seahawks. He has added one sack and one pass Breakup on the season.

Julian Blackmon had three tackles against the Tennessee Titans this past week, which was a season-high. Blackmon missed a month of the season with an injury but had a season-high night last week.

POV: trying to guess a 5-year-old’s painting. ?? pic.twitter.com/s7cxyQCQET — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 27, 2022

Week Seven Recap

Cody Barton | LB | Seattle

Game Results Statistics vs. LA Chargers W, 37-23 4 tackles

Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis

Game Results Statistics vs. Tennessee Sat, 19-10 3 tackles

Terrell Burgess | DB | LA Rams

Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia

Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona

Game Results Statistics vs. New Orleans W, 42-34 2 tackles

Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams

Javelin Guidry | DB | Las Vegas

Game Results Statistics vs. Houston W, 38-20 Played at CB

Chase Hansen | LB | New Orleans

Game Results Statistics vs. Arizona L, 42-34 Played at LB

Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore

Game Results Statistics vs. Cleveland W, 23-20 DNP

Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago

Game Results Statistics vs. New England W, 33-14 Started at CB; 2 tackles

Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville

Game Results Statistics vs. NY Giants Saturday, 23-17 Started at LB; 7 tackles

Zack Moss | RB | Buffalo

Eric Rowe | DB | Miami

Game Results Statistics vs. Pittsburgh W, 16-10 2 tackles

Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco

Game Results Statistics vs. Kansas City L, 44-23 1 punt, 29 yds, 1 in 20

With the 23 Utes on rosters this season, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.

Current Utes in the NFL

Offensive Line (3)

Jackson Barton……………………..Las Vegas

Garett Bolles………………. Denver (IR)

Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)

Quarterbacks (1)

Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore

Running Backs (1)

Zack Moss……………………………….Buffalo

Wide Receivers (2)

Britain Covey……………………Philadelphia

Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)

­­­

Tight Ends (1)

Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)

Defensive Line (3)

Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)

Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona

Mika Tafua………………………….Dallas (PS)

Linebackers (4)

Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle

Chase Hansen…………………… New Orleans

Devin Lloyd………………………. Jacksonville

Nephi Sewell……………. New Orleans (PS)

Defensive Backs (6)

Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis

Marquise Blair…………………Carolina (PS)

Terrell Burgess……………………..LA Rams

Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago

Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami

Marcus Williams……………..Baltimore (IR)

Special Teams (2)

Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams

Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco

IR = Injured/Reserve

PS = Practice Squad

