Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 8; Week 7 Recap
Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
Football
SALT LAKE CITY – Heading into week eight of action, Utah will have 14 former Utes suit up for their respective teams and 23 former players on rosters in the league. Former Utes will kick off the action on Thursday night when Tyler Huntley was in action.
The Ravens came away with a win over Tampa Bay to open week eight, but Huntley did not play in the game.
Devin Lloyd continued to shine in his rookie season as he had seven more tackles against the New York Giants. He has started every game of his career.
How to what your Utes in Week 8
Week 8 (players on active rosters)
|Day
|Game
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Players
|Thurs., Oct. 27
|Baltimore at Tampa Bay
|6:15 p.m
|Private Video
|#2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)
|Sun., Oct. 30
|Denver at Jacksonville
|7:30 a.m
|ESPN+
|#33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville)
|Sun., Oct. 30
|Chicago at Dallas
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago)
|Sun., Oct. 30
|Miami at Detroit
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#21 Eric Rowe (Miami)
|Sun., Oct. 30
|Arizona at Minnesota
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#95 Leki Fotu (Arizona)
|Sun., Oct. 30
|Las Vegas at New Orleans
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas)
#42 Chase Hansen (New Orleans)
|Sun., Oct. 30
|Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia)
|Sun., Oct. 30
|Washington at Indianapolis
|2:25 p.m
|FOX
|#32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis)
|Sun., Oct. 30
|San Francisco at LA Rams
|2:25 p.m
|FOX
|#18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco)
#26 Terrell Burgess (LA Rams)
#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams)
|Sun., Oct. 30
|NY Giants at Seattle
|2:25 p.m
|FOX
|#57 Cody Barton (Seattle)
|Sun., Oct. 30
|Green Bay at Buffalo
|6:20 p.m
|NBC
|#20 Zack Moss (Buffalo)
Lloyd and Jaylon Johnson were the only former Utes to earn starting notes for their respective teams in week seven.
Following the seventh week of the season, Lloyd continues to shine and is 11th in the NFL with 63 tackles, the most by an NFL rookie this season. His total of six passes defended is second among all NFL rookies, and he leads Jacksonville with two interceptions on the season.
Barton finds himself with 53 tackles this season, the 27th most in the NFL and second most on the Seahawks. He has added one sack and one pass Breakup on the season.
Julian Blackmon had three tackles against the Tennessee Titans this past week, which was a season-high. Blackmon missed a month of the season with an injury but had a season-high night last week.
POV: trying to guess a 5-year-old’s painting. ?? pic.twitter.com/s7cxyQCQET
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 27, 2022
Week Seven Recap
Cody Barton | LB | Seattle
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. LA Chargers
|W, 37-23
|4 tackles
Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Tennessee
|Sat, 19-10
|3 tackles
Terrell Burgess | DB | LA Rams
Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia
Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. New Orleans
|W, 42-34
|2 tackles
Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams
Javelin Guidry | DB | Las Vegas
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Houston
|W, 38-20
|Played at CB
Chase Hansen | LB | New Orleans
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Arizona
|L, 42-34
|Played at LB
Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Cleveland
|W, 23-20
|DNP
Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. New England
|W, 33-14
|Started at CB; 2 tackles
Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. NY Giants
|Saturday, 23-17
|Started at LB; 7 tackles
Zack Moss | RB | Buffalo
Eric Rowe | DB | Miami
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Pittsburgh
|W, 16-10
|2 tackles
Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Kansas City
|L, 44-23
|1 punt, 29 yds, 1 in 20
With the 23 Utes on rosters this season, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.
Current Utes in the NFL
Offensive Line (3)
Jackson Barton……………………..Las Vegas
Garett Bolles………………. Denver (IR)
Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)
Quarterbacks (1)
Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore
Running Backs (1)
Zack Moss……………………………….Buffalo
Wide Receivers (2)
Britain Covey……………………Philadelphia
Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)
Tight Ends (1)
Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)
Defensive Line (3)
Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)
Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona
Mika Tafua………………………….Dallas (PS)
Linebackers (4)
Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle
Chase Hansen…………………… New Orleans
Devin Lloyd………………………. Jacksonville
Nephi Sewell……………. New Orleans (PS)
Defensive Backs (6)
Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis
Marquise Blair…………………Carolina (PS)
Terrell Burgess……………………..LA Rams
Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago
Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami
Marcus Williams……………..Baltimore (IR)
Special Teams (2)
Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams
Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco
IR = Injured/Reserve
PS = Practice Squad
