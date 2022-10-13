Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 6; Week 5 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Heading into the sixth week of NFL action, Utah will have 13 former Utes suit up for their respective teams, with 24 former players on rosters in the league. Former Utes will kick off the action on Thursday night when Washington travels to Chicago to take on the Bears, and Jaylon Johnson will be in action.

Devin Lloyd recorded his second straight 10 or more tackle game last Sunday when he tallied 11 tackles against Houston. This was his third game this season with 10 or more tackles. He set his career-high the previous week with 14 tackles against Philadelphia.

Cody Barton also earned a start at the linebacker position for Seattle. Barton led the Seahawks with 12 tackles on Sunday against the Saints, which was a season-high. Like Lloyd, it was his third game with 10 or more tackles this season. His first two were the first and second week of the season.

How to watch your Utes in Week 6

Week 6 (players on active rosters)

Day Game Time (MT) TV Players Thurs., Oct. 13 Washington at Chicago 6:15 p.m Prime Video #33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago) Sun., Oct. 16 San Francisco at Atlanta 11 a.m FOX #18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco) Sun., Oct. 16 Jacksonville at Indianapolis 11 a.m CBS #33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville)

#32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis) Sun., Oct. 16 Minnesota at Miami 11 a.m FOX #21 Eric Rowe (Miami) Sun., Oct. 16 Cincinnati at New Orleans 11 a.m CBS #42 Chase Hansen (New Orleans) Sun., Oct. 16 Baltimore at NY Giants 11 a.m CBS #2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore) Sun., Oct. 16 Carolina at LA Rams 2:05 p.m FOX #26 Terrell Burgess (LA Rams)

#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams) Sun., Oct. 16 Arizona at Seattle 2:05 p.m FOX #95 Leki Fotu (Arizona)

#57 Cody Barton (Seattle) Sun., Oct. 16 Buffalo at Kansas City 2:25 p.m CBS #20 Zack Moss (Buffalo) Sun., Oct. 16 Dallas at Philadelphia 6:20 p.m NBC #18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia)

Five former Utes earned starting nods for their respective teams in week five, including Devin Lloyd Cody Barton, Garett Bolles, Terrell Burgess and Marcus Williams.

Following the fifth week of the season, Lloyd continues to shine and moved into sixth place in the NFL with 49 tackles, the most by an NFL rookie this season. He is five tackles behind the season leader. His total of six passes defended is first among all NFL rookies.

Barton finds himself with 46 tackles this season, the 11th most in the NFL and second most on the Seahawks. According to the NFL Next Gen Stats, Barton has the longest tackles of the season, as he covered 91.6 yards in week four to make a stop. He has added one sack and one pass Breakup on the season.

Williams has been making a name for himself in Baltimore this season. The free safety is second in the NFL with three interceptions, with two coming in week two against Miami. He is second on Baltimore in tackles this season with 33.

Matt Gay hit his eighth field goal of the season this past Sunday when he hit a 29-yard field goal against the Cowboys.

Following week five, Garrett Bolles and Williams were put on their respective team’s IRs with injuries.

Week Five Recap

Cody Barton | LB | Seattle

Game Results Statistics vs. New Orleans W, 39-32 Started at LB; team-high 12 tackles

Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis

Game Results Statistics vs. Denver W, 12-9 DNP

Marquise Blair | DB | Carolina

Game Results Statistics vs. San Francisco L, 37-15 Played at DB

Garrett Bolles | OL | Denver

Game Results Statistics vs. Indianapolis Sat, 12-9 Started at LT

Terrell Burgess | DB | LA Rams

Game Results Statistics vs. Dallas Saturday, 22-10 Started at S; team-high 9 tackles

Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia

Game Results Statistics vs. Arizona W, 20-17 3 PR, 22 yards, LNG 15 yds

Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona

Game Results Statistics vs. Philadelphia Sat, 20-17 Started at DT; 4 tackles

Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams

Game Results Statistics vs. Dallas Saturday, 22-10 1-2 FG, LNG 29

Javelin Guidry | DB | Las Vegas

Game Results Statistics vs. Kansas City L, 30-29 Played on Special Teams

Chase Hansen | LB | New Orleans

Game Results Statistics vs. Seattle L, 39-32 Played at LB

Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore

Game Results Statistics vs. Cincinnati W, 19-17 DNP

Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago

Game Results Statistics vs. Minnesota L, 29-22 DNP

Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville

Game Results Statistics vs. Houston Saturday, 13-6 Started at LB; 11 tackles

Zack Moss | RB | Buffalo

Game Results Statistics vs. Pittsburgh W, 38-3 1 rush, 7 yds

Eric Rowe | DB | Miami

Game Results Statistics vs. NY Jets L, 40-17 Played at DB

Marcus Williams | DB | Baltimore

Game Results Statistics vs. Cincinnati W, 19-17 Started at FS; 2 tackles

Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco

Game Results Statistics vs. Carolina W, 37-15 2 punts, 75 yds (37.5 avg), LNG 38, 2 in 20

With the 24 Utes on rosters this season, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.

Current Utes in the NFL

Offensive Line (3)

Jackson Barton……………. Las Vegas (PS)

Garett Bolles………………. Denver (IR)

Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)

Quarterbacks (1)

Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore

Running Backs (1)

Zack Moss……………………………….Buffalo

Wide Receivers (2)

Britain Covey …………………….Philadelphia

Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)

Tight Ends (1)

Cole Fotheringham ………….. Las Vegas (PS)

Defensive Line (3)

Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)

Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona

Mika Tafua ………………………… Dallas (PS)

Linebackers (4)

Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle

Chase Hansen…………………… New Orleans

Devin Lloyd …………………….. Jacksonville

Nephi Sewell …………….. New Orleans (PS)

Defensive Backs (7)

Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis

Marquise Blair…………………Carolina (PS)

Terrell Burgess……………………..LA Rams

Javelin Guidry………………. Las Vegas (PS)

Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago

Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami

Marcus Williams……………..Baltimore (IR)

Special Teams (2)

Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams

Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco

IR = Injured/Reserve

PS = Practice Squad

