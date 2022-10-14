Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 6; Week 5 Recap
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Football
SALT LAKE CITY – Heading into the sixth week of NFL action, Utah will have 13 former Utes suit up for their respective teams, with 24 former players on rosters in the league. Former Utes will kick off the action on Thursday night when Washington travels to Chicago to take on the Bears, and Jaylon Johnson will be in action.
Devin Lloyd recorded his second straight 10 or more tackle game last Sunday when he tallied 11 tackles against Houston. This was his third game this season with 10 or more tackles. He set his career-high the previous week with 14 tackles against Philadelphia.
Cody Barton also earned a start at the linebacker position for Seattle. Barton led the Seahawks with 12 tackles on Sunday against the Saints, which was a season-high. Like Lloyd, it was his third game with 10 or more tackles this season. His first two were the first and second week of the season.
How to watch your Utes in Week 6
Week 6 (players on active rosters)
|Day
|Game
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Players
|Thurs., Oct. 13
|Washington at Chicago
|6:15 p.m
|Prime Video
|#33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago)
|Sun., Oct. 16
|San Francisco at Atlanta
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco)
|Sun., Oct. 16
|Jacksonville at Indianapolis
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville)
#32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis)
|Sun., Oct. 16
|Minnesota at Miami
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#21 Eric Rowe (Miami)
|Sun., Oct. 16
|Cincinnati at New Orleans
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#42 Chase Hansen (New Orleans)
|Sun., Oct. 16
|Baltimore at NY Giants
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)
|Sun., Oct. 16
|Carolina at LA Rams
|2:05 p.m
|FOX
|#26 Terrell Burgess (LA Rams)
#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams)
|Sun., Oct. 16
|Arizona at Seattle
|2:05 p.m
|FOX
|#95 Leki Fotu (Arizona)
#57 Cody Barton (Seattle)
|Sun., Oct. 16
|Buffalo at Kansas City
|2:25 p.m
|CBS
|#20 Zack Moss (Buffalo)
|Sun., Oct. 16
|Dallas at Philadelphia
|6:20 p.m
|NBC
|#18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia)
Five former Utes earned starting nods for their respective teams in week five, including Devin LloydCody Barton, Garett Bolles, Terrell Burgess and Marcus Williams.
Following the fifth week of the season, Lloyd continues to shine and moved into sixth place in the NFL with 49 tackles, the most by an NFL rookie this season. He is five tackles behind the season leader. His total of six passes defended is first among all NFL rookies.
Barton finds himself with 46 tackles this season, the 11th most in the NFL and second most on the Seahawks. According to the NFL Next Gen Stats, Barton has the longest tackles of the season, as he covered 91.6 yards in week four to make a stop. He has added one sack and one pass Breakup on the season.
Williams has been making a name for himself in Baltimore this season. The free safety is second in the NFL with three interceptions, with two coming in week two against Miami. He is second on Baltimore in tackles this season with 33.
Matt Gay hit his eighth field goal of the season this past Sunday when he hit a 29-yard field goal against the Cowboys.
Following week five, Garrett Bolles and Williams were put on their respective team’s IRs with injuries.
Week Five Recap
Cody Barton | LB | Seattle
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. New Orleans
|W, 39-32
|Started at LB; team-high 12 tackles
Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Denver
|W, 12-9
|DNP
Marquise Blair | DB | Carolina
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. San Francisco
|L, 37-15
|Played at DB
Garrett Bolles | OL | Denver
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Indianapolis
|Sat, 12-9
|Started at LT
Terrell Burgess | DB | LA Rams
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Dallas
|Saturday, 22-10
|Started at S; team-high 9 tackles
Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Arizona
|W, 20-17
|3 PR, 22 yards, LNG 15 yds
Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Philadelphia
|Sat, 20-17
|Started at DT; 4 tackles
Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Dallas
|Saturday, 22-10
|1-2 FG, LNG 29
Javelin Guidry | DB | Las Vegas
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Kansas City
|L, 30-29
|Played on Special Teams
Chase Hansen | LB | New Orleans
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Seattle
|L, 39-32
|Played at LB
Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Cincinnati
|W, 19-17
|DNP
Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Minnesota
|L, 29-22
|DNP
Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Houston
|Saturday, 13-6
|Started at LB; 11 tackles
Zack Moss | RB | Buffalo
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Pittsburgh
|W, 38-3
|1 rush, 7 yds
Eric Rowe | DB | Miami
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. NY Jets
|L, 40-17
|Played at DB
Marcus Williams | DB | Baltimore
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Cincinnati
|W, 19-17
|Started at FS; 2 tackles
Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Carolina
|W, 37-15
|2 punts, 75 yds (37.5 avg), LNG 38, 2 in 20
With the 24 Utes on rosters this season, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.
Current Utes in the NFL
Offensive Line (3)
Jackson Barton……………. Las Vegas (PS)
Garett Bolles………………. Denver (IR)
Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)
Quarterbacks (1)
Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore
Running Backs (1)
Zack Moss……………………………….Buffalo
Wide Receivers (2)
Britain Covey…………………….Philadelphia
Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)
Tight Ends (1)
Cole Fotheringham………….. Las Vegas (PS)
Defensive Line (3)
Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)
Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona
Mika Tafua………………………… Dallas (PS)
Linebackers (4)
Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle
Chase Hansen…………………… New Orleans
Devin Lloyd…………………….. Jacksonville
Nephi Sewell…………….. New Orleans (PS)
Defensive Backs (7)
Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis
Marquise Blair…………………Carolina (PS)
Terrell Burgess……………………..LA Rams
Javelin Guidry………………. Las Vegas (PS)
Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago
Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami
Marcus Williams……………..Baltimore (IR)
Special Teams (2)
Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams
Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco
IR = Injured/Reserve
PS = Practice Squad
