Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 5; Week 4 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Heading into the fifth week of action, Utah will have 15 former Utes suit up for their respective teams, with 24 former players on rosters in the league. Former Utes will kick off the action on Thursday night when Indianapolis travels to Denver, and Julian Blackmon will meet up with Garett Bolles.

Devin Lloyd continued to shine as a Rookie in the NFL in week four. After being named September Defensive Rookie of the Month, Lloyd was second on the team in tackles with 14 in week four. The 14 tackles are a single-game career-high.

Leading into the games last week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a roster move and signed Britain Covey to the active roster. He had three kickoff returns and one punt return against Jacksonville.

Week 5 (players on active rosters)

Day Game Time (MT) TV Players Thurs., Oct. 6 Indianapolis at Denver 6:15 p.m Prime Video #32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis)

#72 Garrett Bolles (Denver) Sun., Oct. 9 Pittsburgh at Buffalo 11 a.m CBS #20 Zack Moss (Buffalo) Sun., Oct. 9 Chicago at Minnesota 11 a.m FOX #33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago) Sun., Oct. 9 Seattle at New Orleans 11 a.m FOX #57 Cody Barton (Seattle)

#42 Chase Hansen (New Orleans) Sun., Oct. 9 Miami at NY Jets 11 a.m CBS #21 Eric Rowe (Miami) Sun., Oct. 9 Houston at Jacksonville 11 a.m CBS #33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville) Sun., Oct. 9 San Francisco at Carolina 2:05 p.m CBS #18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco) Sun., Oct. 9 Dallas at LA Rams 2:25 p.m FOX #26 Terrell Burgess (LA Rams)

#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams) Sun., Oct. 9 Philadelphia at Arizona 2:25 p.m FOX #18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia)

#95 Leki Fotu (Arizona) Sun., Oct. 9 Cincinnati at Baltimore 6:20 p.m NBC #2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)

#32 Marcus Williams (Baltimore)

Three former Utes earned starting nods for their respective teams in week four, including Devin Lloyd, Garett Bolles, and Marcus Williams.

Lloyd continues to shine this season as he ranks eighth in the NFL with 38 tackles, the most by an NFL rookie this season. He has also added two interceptions and six pass breakups to his stat lines. His total of six passes defended is tied for first among all NFL rookies.

Williams has been making a name for himself in Baltimore this season. The free safety is second in the NFL with three interceptions, with two coming in week two against Miami. He also leads Baltimore in tackles this season with 31.

Cody Barton continued to pick up tackles in week four as he had seven more, increasing his total to 34, the second most on the Seahawks. His 34 tackles rank 17th in the NFL through four weeks. According to the NFL Next Gen Stats, Barton has the longest tackles of the season, as he covered 91.6 yards in week four to make a stop. He has added one sack and one pass Breakup on the season.

Week Four Recap

Cody Barton | LB | Seattle

Game Results Statistics vs. Detroit W, 48-45 7 tackles, 1 PD

Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas

Game Results Statistics vs. Denver W, 32-23 DNP

Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis

Game Results Statistics vs. Tennessee Sat, 24-17 DNP

Marquise Blair | DB | Carolina

Game Results Statistics vs. Arizona L, 26-16 1 tackle

Garrett Bolles | OL | Denver

Game Results Statistics vs. Las Vegas L, 32-23 Started at LT

Terrell Burgess | DB | LA Rams

Game Results Statistics vs. San Francisco Sat, 24-9 Played as a DB

Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia

Game Results Statistics vs. Jacksonville W, 29-21 1 PR, 2 yards, 3 KR, 69 yds (23.0), LNG 23 yds

Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona

Game Results Statistics vs. Carolina W, 26-16 Played on the DL

Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams

Game Results Statistics vs. San Francisco Sat, 24-9 3-3 FG, LNG 39

Javelin Guidry | DB | Las Vegas

Game Results Statistics vs. Denver W, 32-23 Played as a DB

Chase Hansen | LB | New Orleans

Game Results Statistics vs. Minnesota L, 28-25 1 tackle

Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore

Game Results Statistics vs. Buffalo Saturday, 23-20 DNP

Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago

Game Results Statistics vs. NY Giants Saturday, 20-12 DNP

Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville

Game Results Statistics vs. Philadelphia L, 29-21 Started at LB; 14 tackles

Zack Moss | RB | Buffalo

Game Results Statistics vs. Baltimore W, 23-20 3 rushes, 6 yds, LG 5 yds

Eric Rowe | DB | Miami

Game Results Statistics vs. Cincinnati Saturday, 27-15 5 tackles

Marcus Williams | DB | Baltimore

Game Results Statistics vs. Buffalo Saturday, 23-20 Started at FS; 4 tackles, 1 FR

Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco

Game Results Statistics vs. LA Rams W, 24-9 4 punts, 158 yds (39.5 avg), LNG 43, 1 in 20

With the 24 Utes on rosters this season, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.

Current Utes in the NFL

Offensive Line (3)

Jackson Barton……………. Las Vegas (PS)

Garrett Bolles……………………………..Denver

Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)

Quarterbacks (1)

Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore

Running Backs (1)

Zack Moss……………………………….Buffalo

Wide Receivers (2)

Britain Covey……………………Philadelphia

Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)

Tight Ends (1)

Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)

Defensive Line (3)

Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)

Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona

Mika Tafua………………………….Dallas (PS)

Linebackers (4)

Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle

Chase Hansen…………………… New Orleans

Devin Lloyd………………………. Jacksonville

Nephi Sewell……………. New Orleans (PS)

Defensive Backs (7)

Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis

Marquise Blair…………………Carolina (PS)

Terrell Burgess……………………..LA Rams

Javelin Guidry………………. Las Vegas (PS)

Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago

Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami

Marcus Williams……………………Baltimore

Special Teams (2)

Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams

Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco

IR = Injured/Reserve

PS = Practice Squad

