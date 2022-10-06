Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 5; Week 4 Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – Heading into the fifth week of action, Utah will have 15 former Utes suit up for their respective teams, with 24 former players on rosters in the league. Former Utes will kick off the action on Thursday night when Indianapolis travels to Denver, and Julian Blackmon will meet up with Garett Bolles.
Devin Lloyd continued to shine as a Rookie in the NFL in week four. After being named September Defensive Rookie of the Month, Lloyd was second on the team in tackles with 14 in week four. The 14 tackles are a single-game career-high.
Leading into the games last week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a roster move and signed Britain Covey to the active roster. He had three kickoff returns and one punt return against Jacksonville.
How to what your Utes in Week 5
Week 5 (players on active rosters)
|Day
|Game
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Players
|Thurs., Oct. 6
|Indianapolis at Denver
|6:15 p.m
|Prime Video
|#32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis)
#72 Garrett Bolles (Denver)
|Sun., Oct. 9
|Pittsburgh at Buffalo
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#20 Zack Moss (Buffalo)
|Sun., Oct. 9
|Chicago at Minnesota
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago)
|Sun., Oct. 9
|Seattle at New Orleans
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#57 Cody Barton (Seattle)
#42 Chase Hansen (New Orleans)
|Sun., Oct. 9
|Miami at NY Jets
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#21 Eric Rowe (Miami)
|Sun., Oct. 9
|Houston at Jacksonville
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville)
|Sun., Oct. 9
|San Francisco at Carolina
|2:05 p.m
|CBS
|#18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco)
|Sun., Oct. 9
|Dallas at LA Rams
|2:25 p.m
|FOX
|#26 Terrell Burgess (LA Rams)
#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams)
|Sun., Oct. 9
|Philadelphia at Arizona
|2:25 p.m
|FOX
|#18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia)
#95 Leki Fotu (Arizona)
|Sun., Oct. 9
|Cincinnati at Baltimore
|6:20 p.m
|NBC
|#2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)
#32 Marcus Williams (Baltimore)
Three former Utes earned starting nods for their respective teams in week four, including Devin Lloyd, Garett Bolles, and Marcus Williams.
Lloyd continues to shine this season as he ranks eighth in the NFL with 38 tackles, the most by an NFL rookie this season. He has also added two interceptions and six pass breakups to his stat lines. His total of six passes defended is tied for first among all NFL rookies.
Williams has been making a name for himself in Baltimore this season. The free safety is second in the NFL with three interceptions, with two coming in week two against Miami. He also leads Baltimore in tackles this season with 31.
Cody Barton continued to pick up tackles in week four as he had seven more, increasing his total to 34, the second most on the Seahawks. His 34 tackles rank 17th in the NFL through four weeks. According to the NFL Next Gen Stats, Barton has the longest tackles of the season, as he covered 91.6 yards in week four to make a stop. He has added one sack and one pass Breakup on the season.
Week Four Recap
Cody Barton | LB | Seattle
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Detroit
|W, 48-45
|7 tackles, 1 PD
Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Denver
|W, 32-23
|DNP
Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Tennessee
|Sat, 24-17
|DNP
Marquise Blair | DB | Carolina
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Arizona
|L, 26-16
|1 tackle
Garrett Bolles | OL | Denver
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Las Vegas
|L, 32-23
|Started at LT
Terrell Burgess | DB | LA Rams
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. San Francisco
|Sat, 24-9
|Played as a DB
Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Jacksonville
|W, 29-21
|1 PR, 2 yards, 3 KR, 69 yds (23.0), LNG 23 yds
Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Carolina
|W, 26-16
|Played on the DL
Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. San Francisco
|Sat, 24-9
|3-3 FG, LNG 39
Javelin Guidry | DB | Las Vegas
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Denver
|W, 32-23
|Played as a DB
Chase Hansen | LB | New Orleans
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Minnesota
|L, 28-25
|1 tackle
Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Buffalo
|Saturday, 23-20
|DNP
Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. NY Giants
|Saturday, 20-12
|DNP
Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Philadelphia
|L, 29-21
|Started at LB; 14 tackles
Zack Moss | RB | Buffalo
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Baltimore
|W, 23-20
|3 rushes, 6 yds, LG 5 yds
Eric Rowe | DB | Miami
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Cincinnati
|Saturday, 27-15
|5 tackles
Marcus Williams | DB | Baltimore
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Buffalo
|Saturday, 23-20
|Started at FS; 4 tackles, 1 FR
Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. LA Rams
|W, 24-9
|4 punts, 158 yds (39.5 avg), LNG 43, 1 in 20
With the 24 Utes on rosters this season, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.
Current Utes in the NFL
Offensive Line (3)
Jackson Barton……………. Las Vegas (PS)
Garrett Bolles……………………………..Denver
Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)
Quarterbacks (1)
Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore
Running Backs (1)
Zack Moss……………………………….Buffalo
Wide Receivers (2)
Britain Covey……………………Philadelphia
Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)
Tight Ends (1)
Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)
Defensive Line (3)
Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)
Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona
Mika Tafua………………………….Dallas (PS)
Linebackers (4)
Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle
Chase Hansen…………………… New Orleans
Devin Lloyd………………………. Jacksonville
Nephi Sewell……………. New Orleans (PS)
Defensive Backs (7)
Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis
Marquise Blair…………………Carolina (PS)
Terrell Burgess……………………..LA Rams
Javelin Guidry………………. Las Vegas (PS)
Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago
Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami
Marcus Williams……………………Baltimore
Special Teams (2)
Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams
Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco
IR = Injured/Reserve
PS = Practice Squad
