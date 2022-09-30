Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 4; Week 3 Recap
Kris Craig / USA TODAY NETWORK
Football
SALT LAKE CITY – Heading into the fourth week of action, Utah will have 15 former Utes suit up for their respective teams, with 24 former players on rosters in the league. On Wednesday, Devin Lloyd was named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September.
Lloyd tallied his second interception of the season in week three when he picked off Justin Hubert of the LA Chargers. His interception led to a Jaguars field goal. Lloyd continued to pick up tackles as he had seven tackles in the game. He has had six or more tackles in every game this season and an interception in the last two games.
The Rookie @DevinLloyd_ gets the INT!
??: #JAXvsLAC is CBS
??: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/DpipbWDRkA pic.twitter.com/8seYLyLB1E
— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022
Former Ute Zack Moss made most of his four carries this past week against Miami. Moss averaged 11.5 yards per carry and had a rush of 43 yards, a career-long for the third-year pro. He also tallied one reception for six yards.
zoom zoom, @PresMoss2!
??: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/Uv4Fo538sI
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 25, 2022
Mitch Wishnowsky had seven punts this last week for the San Francisco 49ers and averaged 51.4 yards per punt. They had three downs inside the 20-yard line. In the contest, he had a career-long punt of 74 yards. The fourth-year pro signed a four-year extension on Sept. 16 that runs through the 2026 season.
Punt coverage at its best ?? @49ers
??: #SFvsDEN is NBC
??: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/2rt05DqkHW pic.twitter.com/YBi7sejZ8W
— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2022
How to what your Utes in Week 4
Week 4 (players on active rosters)
|Day
|Game
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Players
|Thurs., Sept. 29
|Miami at Cincinnati
|6:15 p.m
|Prime Video
|#21 Eric Rowe (Miami)
|Sun., Oct. 2
|Minnesota at New Orleans
|7:30 a.m
|NFL Network
|#42 Chase Hansen (New Orleans)
|Sun., Oct. 2
|Seattle at Detroit
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#57 Cody Barton (Seattle)
|Sun., Oct. 2
|Tennessee at Indianapolis
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis)
|Sun., Oct. 2
|Chicago at NY Giants
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago)
|Sun., Oct. 2
|Jacksonville at Philadelphia
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville)
|Sun., Oct. 2
|Buffalo at Baltimore
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#20 Zack Moss (Buffalo)
#2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)
#32 Marcus Williams (Baltimore)
|Sun., Oct. 2
|Arizona at Carolina
|2:05 p.m
|FOX
|#95 Leki Fotu (Arizona)
|Sun., Oct. 2
|Denver at Las Vegas
|2:25 p.m
|CBS
|#72 Garrett Bolles (Denver)
#78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas)
|Mon., Oct. 3
|LA Rams at San Francisco
|6:15 p.m
|ESPN
|#26 Terrell Burgess (LA Rams)
#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams)
#18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco)
Five former Utes earned starting nods for their respective teams in week three, including Devin Lloyd, Cody, Barton, Julian Blackmon, Garett Bolles, and Marcus Williams.
On Wednesday, Lloyd was named the September Defensive Rookie of the Month. Through three games, Lloyd leads all NFL rookies with 24 tackles and is the only rookie in the league with at least two interceptions and 15 tackles. His total of six passes defended is tied for first among all NFL players and leads all NFL rookies.
.@DevinLloyd_ is your Defensive Rookie of the Month!#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/0jN0cW0vA1
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 29, 2022
Williams has been making a name for himself in Baltimore this season. The free safety leads the NFL with three interceptions, with two coming in week two against Miami. He also leads Baltimore in tackles this season with 27, the 12th best in the NFL.
Cody Barton also ranks 13th this season with 26 tackles, the second most on the Seahawks. He has one sack and two TFLs on the season.
Week Three Recap
Cody Barton | LB | Seattle
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Atlanta
|L, 27-23
|Started at LB; 6 tackles
Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Tennessee
|L, 24-22
|DNP
Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Kansas City
|W, 20-17
|Started at FS; 1 tackle
Garrett Bolles | OL | Denver
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. San Francisco
|W, 11-10
|Started at LT
Terrell Burgess | DB | LA Rams
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Arizona
|W, 20-12
|2 tackles
Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Washington
|W, 24-8
|5 PR, 34 yards (6.8 avg), LNG 12
Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. LA Rams
|Saturday, 20-12
|1 tackle
Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Arizona
|W, 20-12
|2-2 FG, LNG 40, 2-2 PAT
Chase Hansen | LB | New Orleans
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Carolina
|Saturday, 22-14
|Played at LB
Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. New England
|W, 37-26
|DNP
Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Houston
|W, 23-20 (ot)
|DNP
Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. LA Chargers
|W, 38-10
|Started at LB; 7 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PD
Zack Moss | RB | Buffalo
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Miami
|Sat, 21-19
|4 rushes, 46 yds (11.5 avg), LG 43 yds, 1 rec., 6 yds
Eric Rowe | DB | Miami
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Buffalo
|W, 21-19
|4 tackles
Marcus Williams | DB | Baltimore
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. New England
|W, 37-26
|Started at FS; 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD
Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Denver
|Sat, 11-10
|7 punts, 362 yds (51.7 avg), LNG 74, 3 in 20
With the 24 Utes on rosters this season, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.
Current Utes in the NFL
Offensive Line (3)
Jackson Barton……………………..Las Vegas
Garrett Bolles……………………………..Denver
Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)
Quarterbacks (1)
Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore
Running Backs (1)
Zack Moss……………………………….Buffalo
Wide Receivers (2)
Britain Covey…………….Philadelphia (PS)
Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)
Tight Ends (1)
Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)
Defensive Line (3)
Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)
Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona
Mika Tafua………………………….Dallas (PS)
Linebackers (4)
Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle
Chase Hansen…………………… New Orleans
Devin Lloyd………………………. Jacksonville
Nephi Sewell……………. New Orleans (PS)
Defensive Backs (7)
Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis
Marquise Blair…………………Carolina (PS)
Terrell Burgess……………………..LA Rams
Javelin Guidry………………. Las Vegas (PS)
Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago
Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami
Marcus Williams……………………Baltimore
Special Teams (2)
Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams
Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco
IR = Injured/Reserve
PS = Practice Squad
