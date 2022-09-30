Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 4; Week 3 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Heading into the fourth week of action, Utah will have 15 former Utes suit up for their respective teams, with 24 former players on rosters in the league. On Wednesday, Devin Lloyd was named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September.

Lloyd tallied his second interception of the season in week three when he picked off Justin Hubert of the LA Chargers. His interception led to a Jaguars field goal. Lloyd continued to pick up tackles as he had seven tackles in the game. He has had six or more tackles in every game this season and an interception in the last two games.

Former Ute Zack Moss made most of his four carries this past week against Miami. Moss averaged 11.5 yards per carry and had a rush of 43 yards, a career-long for the third-year pro. He also tallied one reception for six yards.

Mitch Wishnowsky had seven punts this last week for the San Francisco 49ers and averaged 51.4 yards per punt. They had three downs inside the 20-yard line. In the contest, he had a career-long punt of 74 yards. The fourth-year pro signed a four-year extension on Sept. 16 that runs through the 2026 season.

How to what your Utes in Week 4

Week 4 (players on active rosters)

Day Game Time (MT) TV Players Thurs., Sept. 29 Miami at Cincinnati 6:15 p.m Prime Video #21 Eric Rowe (Miami) Sun., Oct. 2 Minnesota at New Orleans 7:30 a.m NFL Network #42 Chase Hansen (New Orleans) Sun., Oct. 2 Seattle at Detroit 11 a.m FOX #57 Cody Barton (Seattle) Sun., Oct. 2 Tennessee at Indianapolis 11 a.m FOX #32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis) Sun., Oct. 2 Chicago at NY Giants 11 a.m FOX #33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago) Sun., Oct. 2 Jacksonville at Philadelphia 11 a.m CBS #33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville) Sun., Oct. 2 Buffalo at Baltimore 11 a.m CBS #20 Zack Moss (Buffalo)

#2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)

#32 Marcus Williams (Baltimore) Sun., Oct. 2 Arizona at Carolina 2:05 p.m FOX #95 Leki Fotu (Arizona) Sun., Oct. 2 Denver at Las Vegas 2:25 p.m CBS #72 Garrett Bolles (Denver)

#78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas) Mon., Oct. 3 LA Rams at San Francisco 6:15 p.m ESPN #26 Terrell Burgess (LA Rams)

#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams)

#18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco)

Five former Utes earned starting nods for their respective teams in week three, including Devin Lloyd, Cody, Barton, Julian Blackmon, Garett Bolles, and Marcus Williams.

On Wednesday, Lloyd was named the September Defensive Rookie of the Month. Through three games, Lloyd leads all NFL rookies with 24 tackles and is the only rookie in the league with at least two interceptions and 15 tackles. His total of six passes defended is tied for first among all NFL players and leads all NFL rookies.

Williams has been making a name for himself in Baltimore this season. The free safety leads the NFL with three interceptions, with two coming in week two against Miami. He also leads Baltimore in tackles this season with 27, the 12th best in the NFL.

Cody Barton also ranks 13th this season with 26 tackles, the second most on the Seahawks. He has one sack and two TFLs on the season.

Week Three Recap

Cody Barton | LB | Seattle

Game Results Statistics vs. Atlanta L, 27-23 Started at LB; 6 tackles

Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas

Game Results Statistics vs. Tennessee L, 24-22 DNP

Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis

Game Results Statistics vs. Kansas City W, 20-17 Started at FS; 1 tackle

Garrett Bolles | OL | Denver

Game Results Statistics vs. San Francisco W, 11-10 Started at LT

Terrell Burgess | DB | LA Rams

Game Results Statistics vs. Arizona W, 20-12 2 tackles

Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia

Game Results Statistics vs. Washington W, 24-8 5 PR, 34 yards (6.8 avg), LNG 12

Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona

Game Results Statistics vs. LA Rams Saturday, 20-12 1 tackle

Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams

Game Results Statistics vs. Arizona W, 20-12 2-2 FG, LNG 40, 2-2 PAT

Chase Hansen | LB | New Orleans

Game Results Statistics vs. Carolina Saturday, 22-14 Played at LB

Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore

Game Results Statistics vs. New England W, 37-26 DNP

Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago

Game Results Statistics vs. Houston W, 23-20 (ot) DNP

Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville

Game Results Statistics vs. LA Chargers W, 38-10 Started at LB; 7 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PD

Zack Moss | RB | Buffalo

Game Results Statistics vs. Miami Sat, 21-19 4 rushes, 46 yds (11.5 avg), LG 43 yds, 1 rec., 6 yds

Eric Rowe | DB | Miami

Game Results Statistics vs. Buffalo W, 21-19 4 tackles

Marcus Williams | DB | Baltimore

Game Results Statistics vs. New England W, 37-26 Started at FS; 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD

Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco

Game Results Statistics vs. Denver Sat, 11-10 7 punts, 362 yds (51.7 avg), LNG 74, 3 in 20

With the 24 Utes on rosters this season, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.

Current Utes in the NFL

Offensive Line (3)

Jackson Barton……………………..Las Vegas

Garrett Bolles……………………………..Denver

Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)

Quarterbacks (1)

Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore

Running Backs (1)

Zack Moss……………………………….Buffalo

Wide Receivers (2)

Britain Covey…………….Philadelphia (PS)

Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)

Tight Ends (1)

Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)

Defensive Line (3)

Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)

Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona

Mika Tafua………………………….Dallas (PS)

Linebackers (4)

Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle

Chase Hansen…………………… New Orleans

Devin Lloyd………………………. Jacksonville

Nephi Sewell……………. New Orleans (PS)

Defensive Backs (7)

Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis

Marquise Blair…………………Carolina (PS)

Terrell Burgess……………………..LA Rams

Javelin Guidry………………. Las Vegas (PS)

Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago

Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami

Marcus Williams……………………Baltimore

Special Teams (2)

Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams

Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco

IR = Injured/Reserve

PS = Practice Squad

FOLLOW ALONG!

To get an inside look at the Utah Football program, follow the Utes on social media (Twitter: @Utah_Football | Instagram: @UtahFootball | Facebook: Search Utah Football), along with visiting www.UtahUtes.com for news, schedule and roster updates throughout the season.